Warrior Wrestling Teaming With NJPW Strong For The Dojo Showcase

Warrior Wrestling and NJPW Strong are joining forces to present The Dojo Showcase this spring and summer. Warrior Wrestling announced on Tuesday that they’re partnering with NJPW Strong for the showcase, which takes place at three Warrior Wrestling events in April, May, and June.

Warrior Wrestling Partners with New Japan Strong To Present “The Dojo Showcase” in April, May, June

Warrior Wrestling announced today a new partnership with New Japan Strong to present “The Dojo Showcase” across 3 Warrior Wrestling shows this Spring and early Summer. On each of three Warrior Wrestling events in April, May, and June, Warrior and New Japan Strong will present a match highlighting competitors who have graduated from New Japan’s LA Dojo under the tutelage of the legendary Katsuyori Shibata.

The showcase begins on Saturday, April 23rd at Warrior Wrestling 21 in South Bend, Indiana when Karl Fredericks takes on Clark Connors. Wrestling fans will be in for a treat when Strong Style officially takes over South Bend!

Warrior Wrestling 21 will also feature New Japan star Will Ospreay defending the Warrior Wrestling Championship against Blake Christian, as well as a special appearance by Thunder Rosa.

Also set for the card are AEW’s Top Flight, Swerve Strickland, and Brian Cage as well as MLW star KC Navarro and AAA stars Sam Adonis and Aramis. Athena (Ember Moon) will also be in action!

