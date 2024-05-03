Wendi Richter Says She’d Be Down For a Match With Toni Storm

Wendi Richter has responded to Toni Storm’s threats, saying she’d be down for a match if the price is right. Storm has been calling out Richter since AEW Worlds End, and Richter was asked about the matter during a Highspots Virtual Gimmick Table signing where she offered a response.

“I didn’t even know she had been calling me out,” the former WWF Women’s Champion said (per Fightful). “Someone told me she’s been doing it on a regular basis. Well, money does talk. If they can cough up enough money, I’d take her on. I’d even give her the first swing.”

She concluded, “Bring it, Toni. You think you can beat me? I’d like to see it. I’m not afraid.”

Richter last competed in the ring back in 2005.