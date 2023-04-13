wrestling / News
Wendy’s Roasts Baron Corbin For National Roast Day
April 13, 2023 | Posted by
Today is National Roast Day, and Baron Corbin was the subject of a roast from Wendy’s to mark the occasion. Wendy’s posted to TikTok on Thursday to respond to a comment from the WWE star, firing off a shot at him.
“So I know you’ve been King Corbin, and Happy Corbin,” Wendy said. “But maybe we can start calling you Bathroom Break Corbin! Speaking of which, I gotta go.”
Corbin has yet to respond to the roast.
@wendys Replying to @baroncorbinwwe End of days for @baroncorbinwwe #Nationalroastday ♬ original sound – Wendy’s