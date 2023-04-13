Wendy’s Roasts Baron Corbin For National Roast Day

Today is National Roast Day, and Baron Corbin was the subject of a roast from Wendy’s to mark the occasion. Wendy’s posted to TikTok on Thursday to respond to a comment from the WWE star, firing off a shot at him.

“So I know you’ve been King Corbin, and Happy Corbin,” Wendy said. “But maybe we can start calling you Bathroom Break Corbin! Speaking of which, I gotta go.”

Corbin has yet to respond to the roast.