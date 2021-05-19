wrestling / News
Wendy’s Twitter Zings Dr. Britt Baker After She Says She Prefers McDonald’s
– The sassy Wendy’s Twitter account got back at it in the wrestling world, and the account directed a zinger at AEW star Dr. Britt Baker after she said she prefers McDonald’s Big Macs over wanting to try the new Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger at Wendy’s. The exchange started after AEW’s Rebel tweeted Ethan Page that they should try the new special burger as a celebration after AEW Double or Nothing. The Wendy’s account then responded, “Heck yes, Rebel. Also, please tell the doctor we love her.”
Dr. Britt Baker later responded to the Wendy’s account, replying how she prefers the McDonald’s Big Mac. She wrote, “Sorry I’m taken. @McDonalds,” in her tweet which also included a photo of her holding boxes of Big Macs.
Wendy’s then revisited the old adage of “fresh, never frozen” to get back at Dr. Baker, and later responded with, “Hard to get heat with frozen beef. Just sayin.”
For his part, Ethan Page sided with Wendy’s, writing, “Wow. I will defend your honor @Wendys FOREVER!!!” Meanwhile, Dr. Baker’s minion Rebel suggested that Wendy’s try to bribe Dr. Baker over to their side with some free swag. She tweeted, “Sorry @Wendys, I’m still down tho P.s. mcDs gave the Dr a whole bunch of swag, wink wink.”
Clearly, none of these folks have ever tried Whataburger. Otherwise, McDonald’s or Wendy’s wouldn’t be in their vocabulary. You can view those Twitter exchanges below:
@OfficialEGO This! We gotta try this! Maybe after #AEWDoN celebration 💁🏻♀️
— REBEL not reba (@RebelTanea) May 18, 2021
Done. We’re eating this 100% on the drive back!
Let’s vlog it too … so @wendys sends us some fresh never frozen burger patties in the Mail.
What could go wrong?
— “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) May 18, 2021
Heck yes, Rebel. Also, please tell the doctor we love her.
— Wendy's (@Wendys) May 18, 2021
Yasssss! 🙌🏼 I’m so down
— REBEL not reba (@RebelTanea) May 18, 2021
Hard to get heat with frozen beef. Just sayin
— Wendy's (@Wendys) May 19, 2021
Wow.
I will defend your honor @Wendys
FOREVER!!! pic.twitter.com/h9tdwLhIPi
— “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) May 19, 2021
Sorry @Wendys , I’m still down tho 😍 P.s. mcDs gave the Dr a whole bunch of swag, wink wink 😉
— REBEL not reba (@RebelTanea) May 19, 2021
