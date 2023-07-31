Wes Lee Lists His Most-Wanted Future Opponents

In a recent appearance with Under The Ring, NXT’s Wes Lee shared his list of preferred talent to face off with in the ring (via Wrestling Inc). While focused on the attempt to reclaim his NXT North American title from Dominik Mysterio at the time of the interview, Lee had a series of other names he would enjoy working with in the future. You can find some highlights on the topic and listen to the full podcast episode below.

On his primary options for future confrontations: “There’s a number of people, including people I’ve known for a very, very long time. Number one would probably be Cedric Alexander, him and I are good friends and we’ve never had a match, known each other for almost a decade now and that’s kind of crazy. Logan Paul would be fun.”

On the option of facing the head of the stable in his current feud: “I have to give the man his credit, Finn [Balor] was also somebody that definitely influenced me a lot. His time in Japan was definitely one that really grabbed a lot of my attention and really gave me a different outlook on this. So, even though he’s the leader of the group that happened to take my championship from me, I’ve got to give it to him and I’d love to have a match with him as well.”