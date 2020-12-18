wrestling / News
WWE News: What’s NeXT Looks at New Year’s Evil lineup, Latest Swerve City Podcast Online
December 18, 2020 | Posted by
– The latest episode of What’s NeXT is online, looking at the developing card for New Year’s Evil. You can see the episode below, described as follows:
“McKenzie Mitchell and Alicia Taylor look ahead to A Very Gargano Christmas, plus the clashes between Finn Bálor and Kyle O’Reilly and Damian Priest and Karrion Kross set for NXT New Year’s Evil.”
– The latest episode of the Swerve City Podcast is available on WWE Network. Wade Barrett and Vic Joseph are the guests for the episode, which has the following synopsis:
“Wade Barrett and Vic Joseph discuss their individual careers and working together as part of NXT’s commentary team.”
More Trending Stories
- More Details On The Wrestlers Pulled From ROH Final Battle Due To COVID-19
- Arn Anderson On Potential Match Between The Rock & Roman Reigns At WrestleMania, WWE’s Booking Of The Wyatt Family
- Eric Bischoff On Why Audience Shouldn’t Decide Babyface vs. Heel Characters In Wrestling, Steve Austin’s Character, Why Story Matters
- Young Bucks On Having Match with FTR During The Pandemic, The Build to the Match Being Rushed