Wheeler Yuta On the Turning Point Matches For Him in AEW, Who He Gets Advice From
Wheeler Yuta recently looked at two matches that were turning points for him in AEW. Yuta appeared on Busted Open Radio today and talked about his AEW run thus far; you can check out some highlights below (per Fightful):
On the matches that were turning points for him: “It started to happen a little bit into my time in AEW. I look at my match with pentagon on Dark. We were in DC, I was able to drive to the show, I wasn’t sure what I was going to be doing that day, and out of the blue I have a match with Penta El Zero Miedo. It was definitely a big challenge and step up, but I delivered. That was sort of a turning point for me. ‘I delivered, I can do this, I belong here.’
“Shortly after that, I had round two with Jon Moxley, it was not a mugging as the first one was, this was at least match, and I was like, ‘I’m getting there, I’m starting to level up. I’m starting to step up and prove I can do it.’ Those were two moments where I felt like I was starting to find my footing and now I think it’s starting to take off,” he said.
On who he goes to advice for in AEW: “William Regal is definitely one, but it’s sort of a tedious relationship, obviously. I ask him for little bits and pieces of advice here and there, but I’m still trying to prove myself to him. Mr. Regal is someone I look to for advice all the time. Jerry Lynn is an incredible coach that we have. I really love talking with him about my matches. I was talking a lot with Orange Cassidy, he’s one of my original trainers, but obviously that relationship is a little strained right now. It’s a little sour. Maybe less of an orange, more of a grapefruit these days.”
