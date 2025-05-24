Will Ospreay Wants To Wrestle the New Hayabusa

– During a recent interview with 3NT Wrestling, AEW star Will Ospreay discussed the emergence of a new Hayabusa in the wrestling scene. In the past, Ospreay has paid tribute to the original Hayabusa, aka the late Eiji Ezaki, with his ring attire. The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion also expressed interest in wrestling the new Hayabusa. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“I would actually love to wrestle the new Hayabusa as well. I don’t know if you guys have been seeing they’ve done a brand-new Hayabusa. They’ve got the permission from the family. So for me, I got the permission from the family to don the mask. I would love nothing more to one day step across the ring and really — I think that would just be such a dream scenario for me…”

Ospreay is scheduled for action tomorrow at AEW Double or Nothing 2025. He faces Hangman Page in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament on Sunday, May 25. The winner will go on to challenge for the AEW World Title in July at All In Texas. The pay-per-view card will be held at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.