Winfree’s AEW Dark: Elevation (Ep. 43) Review 12.27.21  

Well people, it’s that time again, time for more AEW Dark: Elevation. Tonight is the final Elevation of 2021, and we’re closing out the year with Thunder Rosa, Dark Order, Matt Hardy, Gunn Club vs. Dark Order, and more. Tony Schiavone, Mark Henry, and Eddie Kingston are on commentary. You know what that means, put a title on Eddie Kingston already you cowards.

Match #1 – Trios Match: Dark Order (Jon Silver, Alex Reynolds, and 10) vs. Fodder, JR Miller, and Brandon Scott

Silver and Scott get things going. They trade arm wringers and escapes, Scott grabs a side headlock but even coming off of the ropes he can’t take over Silver. Fodder comes in for a cheap shot on Silver, so 10 hops in and along with Silver double shoulder blocks him down. Miller tries his hand next but is back dropped by Reynolds allowing Dark Order to pose. Scott tosses Silver into the heel corner and tags in Fodder. Miller tags in after some stomps but he runs into a back elbow from Silver, Silver fires up and lays in kicks and chops to Miller the tags in 10. 10 runs wild on everyone. Pump kicks from 10 to each of the heels, then Reynolds dives onto Scott on the outside and Miller runs into a spinebuster from 10. Fodder tries to help, but eats a kick from Silver then a series of blows from Reynolds and Silver. 10 tags Silver back in, poor Miller then takes the old Ragnarok triple team finisher (that’s what the BDK called it, no idea if Dark Order has renamed it yet) and that’ll do it for this match.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Dark Order won in 3:00

Rating: Delicata. . . SQUASH

Delicious squash.

Jade Cargill and Smart Mark Sterling show up and join commentary for the next match.

Match #2: Thunder Rosa vs. Dani Mo

They tie up and Rosa gets an arm wringer but Mo counters so Rosa drills her with an elbow. Rosa hangs Mo over the top rope and lays in knees then a running sick kick to send Mo out of the ring. They head out of the ring and Rosa lands a clothesline, she and Jade are trading barbs. Back in the ring Rosa hits a drop kick then a running drop kick to a downed Mo. Fire Thunder Driver connects and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Thunder Rosa won in 1:35

Rating: Gem. . . SQUASH

Thunder Rosa did not come to play tonight, she ran over that poor girl. Mark Henry being a touch smitten with Jade on commentary was amusing, his personality is starting to show through a bit more and that’s a good thing. Post match Jade marches to the ring but Sterling is able to talk her down.

Match #3: Anthony Ogogo w/ The Factory vs. Duncan Mitchell

They tie up and Ogogo immediately lays in knees to the abdomen then hits a running shoulder block. Jawbreaker from Mitchell but Ogogo catches him as he tries a crossbody then spins Mitchell around before flinging him to the mat. Ogogo puts Mitchell on the top rope, then hits the Tower of London to end things. I’m sure Nigel McGuinness is thrilled to see his old finish being revitalized.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Anthony Ogogo won in 1:26

Rating: Giromontina. . . SQUASH

I’m still not sure I see what others do in Ogogo, but it’s entirely possible he grows into that kind of spot.

Match #4 – Tag Team Match: Santana and Ortiz vs. Movie Myk and Alexander Moss

Myk and Moss try to jump Santana and Ortiz before the bell, this devolves into a brawl. Santana starts fighting back but eats a series of offense from Myk and Moss. Santana makes his comeback then tags out and Ortiz comes in and beats up both men. Santana back in and they hit a double suplex on Myk then Moss takes the OIC and he rolls out of the ring. Myk takes a series of offensive moves, then a sitout powerbomb from Ortiz and a running knee from Santana ends things.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Santana and Ortiz won in 2:13

Rating: Jack be Little. . . SQUASH

Myk and Moss got a bit early but this was ultimately a squash. Santana and Ortiz continue to be darn good at their job, hopefully they get a run towards the top sooner rather than later.

Match #5: Lee Moriarty vs. Shawn Spears

Spears goes for an arm right away and grounds Lee, but Lee fights back up and sweeps the legs. They trade leg sweeps, then Spears avoids a sweep and mocks Lee. Spears back to the arm and takes Lee down with a top wrist lock. Lee counters but Spears gets him with a side headlock takeover before Lee slips out and mocks Spears. Spears grabs an ear and drives Lee into the corner and lays in a chop. He fakes a second one to bait the crowd, but that allows Lee to counter and lays in chops of his own but Spears back drops him over the ringpost and to the floor, heck of a fall from Lee. Spears starts going for the arm of Lee around the ringpost then mocks a child in the crowd. Back into the ring Spears grabs a sleeper hold, Lee fights back with a jawbreaker then kicks the arm of Spears. Body shots from Lee then a couple of kicks and a Pepsi Twist. Henry and Kingston pop me on commentary after that, Henry: “I’m more of a Coke guy myself,” Eddie: “I like water”. Lee gets Spears on the top rope and follows him up but Spears looks for the C4, Lee counters by grabbing the fingers and hits an enziguri. Lee jumps off the ropes but is caught in the C4 from Spears and that ends the match.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Shawn Spears won in 5:40

Rating: 2.5 stars

Good little match, not surprising given the abilities of both men.

Match #6 – Trios Match: Gunn Club (Colten, Austin, and Billy Gunn) vs. Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, and Alan “5” Angels)

Angels and Austin get us going. Quick blows from Angels then the 5 punch in the corner. Billy gets a cheap shot on Angels then Colten tags in. Billy tags in as well, but Angels lands some kicks before hitting a tornado DDT. Uno tags in as does Colten. Uno runs wild on both the younger Gunns for a bit. Billy in to kick Uno down and save his kids. Tag to Billy and he lays in strikes to Uno then tags Colten. Uno fights back with strikes, but Colten stops him tagging out. Again Uno fights back, hits a tandem DDT and Flatliner to Colten and Austin. Uno tags Grayson, who runs wild on everyone. Grayson hits Billy with a Pele kick and clotheslines him out of the ring. Uranage to Colten then a springboard senton gets a 2 count. Grayson gets shoved into a right from Billy then he tags Angels. Angels with a heat seeker dive onto Billy then Grayson dives onto Billy as well. Angels up top, misses the flying nothing then catches Colten with a Victory Roll for 2. Colten tries the Colt .45 but Angels avoids it. Austin grabs Colten to stop an Angels monkey flip, then Colten stacks Angels up in a prawn hold pin, gets his feet on the ropes, and gets the 3 count.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Gunn Club won in 4:50

Rating: 2 stars

The dynamic Billy has with his kids is pretty cool, and Austin seems to be toning down the more obnoxious elements of his presentation. I think the last time I saw him I said he was leaning too much towards Brian Christopher territory, he’s dialed that back an appropriate amount.

Match #7 – Tag Team Match: Diamante and Emi Sakura vs. TayJay (Tay Conti and Anna Jay)

Conti and Emi start us off, Emi lays in a chop but Conti lays in back elbows then grabs an abdominal stretch. Gannoskue clutch from Conti gets 2, then she tags in Jay. Jay hits a series of kicks, grabs the Queen Slayer but Diamante is in to break that up then Conti drills her with a right hand. TayJay with a series of running attacks in the corner to both opponents. Emi avoids a Queen Slayer and hits a double underhook backbreaker to take over. Chops in the corner from Emi then she hits the corner crossbody but as she poses Conti cleans her clock with a knee strike. Emi then ties up both Conti and Jay for a moment and tags Diamante. Diamante hits a splash for 2. Jay and Diamante trade chops then Diamante lays in some clotheslines and sends Jay into the corner before hitting her with a basement dropkick. Jay fights back with a jawbreaker and tags Conti. Conti has had enough of this and runs wild on Diamante and Emi before hitting Diamante with a Tay-KO. The Gotch Piledriver from Conti hits but Emi breaks up the pin. Conti pump kicks Emi then tags Jay, Jay grabs the Queen Slayer on Diamante to force the tap.

OFFICIAL RESULT: TayJay won in 4:24

Rating: 2.5 stars

Solid match, though again that’s not surprising given the wrestlers. I’m a little surprised Emi didn’t eat the fall here, but it’s not a big deal one way or the other.

Match #8: Matt Hardy vs. Darius Lockhart

The crowd is incredibly pro Hardy, not too surprising as they taped this episode in Greensborough, North Carolina. They tie up, Hardy grabs a hammerlock but Lockhart slips free. Hardy goes for an arm wringer, again Lockhart escapes so Hardy just hits him with a back elbow then a shoulder block. Scoop slam from Hardy then a leg drop. Lockhart avoids a corner attack and sends Hardy to the apron before snapping his arm over the second rope. A bit of heel work from Lockhart, he slams the shoulder of Hardy into the ringpost as they’re out of the ring. Hardy follows Lockhart back into the ring but Lockhart is after the arm again and grabs another of Nigel McGuinness’s old moves, the bridging Rings of Saturn. Hardy fights back with strikes then starts bouncing Lockhart’s head off the corner pads a few times. Side Effect from Hardy connects, then he heads to the second rope for an elbow drop. Hardy wants the Twist of Fate, hits it and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Matt Hardy won in 3:57

Rating: 2 stars

Watching Hardy work face here was a change of pace, but Lockhart did a good job in the heel role.