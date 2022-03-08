Winfree’s AEW Dark: Elevation (Ep. 53) Review 3.07.22  

On the heels of the most recent AEW PPV it’s time for another episode of Dark: Elevation. Tonight we’ll see Lance Archer, Ruby Soho, Scorpio Sky and more. It’s a shorter episode tonight so let’s get right into the action.

Only Paul Wight and Mark Henry on commentary to start, I’m curious to see how they do as a duo.

Match #1: Lance Archer vs. Cameron Stewart

Archer does his usual beating of his opponent to the ring. He clotheslines Stewart out of the ring, then levels him with a clothesline on the outside. Archer then clotheslines Stewart back into the ring, and hits him with another one just because he can. A short arm clothesline follows, then another one. More clotheslines from Archer, then he hits the Black Out and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Lance Archer won in 1:50

Rating: Futsu black-rinded. . . SQUASH

Delicious squash.

Match #2: Ruby Soho vs. Session Moth Martina

Ruby offers a handshake, Martina accepts then tries to dance with Ruby and Ruby doesn’t really appreciate that. They tie up then Ruby works to a hammerlock. Martina slips free but is getting out wrestled with relative ease before she uses some grinding on Ruby to get her to break a waist lock. More dancing from Martina, and Ruby chops her then lands kicks but Martina shoves her into the bottom rope and Ruby is not struggling to breathe. Martina lays in elbows then hits a Fisherman’s suplex for a 2 count. Ruby starts to fight out of a rest hold and hits a back drop driver. Martina gets bounced into the top turnbuckle then they slightly botch the spot where Ruby drives her into the second rope. Punches from Rub, then a knee to the face. Martina tries a backslide but Ruby rolls through then hits the No Future and pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Ruby Soho won in 3:50

Rating: 2 stars

Short match but I think they gave Martina enough to warrant a rating. Martina had a couple of small timing issues but nothing major, I’m more slightly baffled by some of the camera work than anything else.

Match #3: Daniel Garcia w/ 2point0 (Matt Lee and Jeff Parker) vs. Ray Jaz

Jaz eats a back elbow then gets dumped by Garcia and Garcia lays into him with strikes on the mat. Garcia knocks Jaz to the apron, but Jaz hits a sunset backslide for a 2 count. That just annoys Garcia who lands a chop then a back drop driver. Garcia’s Sharpshooter variant follows and Jaz taps out.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Daniel Garcia won in 1:06

Rating: Acorn. . . SQUASH

More delicious squash.

Match #4: Scorpio Sky w/ Dan Lambert vs. Captain Shawn Dean

Ethan Page has joined commentary for the match. They tie up then hit the corner and we get a clean break from Sky. Sky grabs a side headlock then hits a shoulder block. Dean pops up and hits an arm drag, then a Japanese arm drag and a drop kick. Some elbows from Dean then an uppercut and a back suplex. Sliding clothesline from Dean then Sky rolls out of the ring to recollect himself. Dean follows him and tosses him back into the ring but he gets distracted by Lambert and that allows Sky to jump on him when he gets back in the ring. Sky runs through his usual control offense then hits a backbreaker. Another backbreaker from Sky connects then he lays in some strikes. A third backbreaker from Sky then he starts stretching Dean over his leg. Dean starts fighting back with elbows and catches sky with a small package for 2. Some clotheslines from Dean then a German suplex and a kip up. Dean heads up top but falls into the knees of Sky when he tried the Splash. Big boot from Sky, he’s had enough of this and drills Dean with a TKO for the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Scorpio Sky won in 5:11

Rating: 2.5 stars

Solid match, these two had good chemistry and got a decent amount of time by Elevation standards.

Match #5: Kris Statlander vs. Emi Sakura

Emi jumps Statlander at the bell and starts stomping her down in the corner then lays in a drop kick. Emi lays in chops in the corner then hits the corner crossbody but Statlander catches her and hits a scoop slam. Statlander’s turn to run wild with chops in the corner then a running knee strike that sends Emi to the apron. Emi avoids a charge then hits a cross body between the ropes to knock Statlander onto the floor. Nice spot. Emi tosses Statlander into the ring post then they head back into the ring. Emi hits a double underhook backbreaker for a 2 count. Statlander avoids a few strikes and hits a backbreaker of her own. Clotheslines and a snap powerslam from Statlander but that only gets 2. Emi avoids the Big Bang Theory and hits a Whirling Dervish for a near fall, then argues with the ref over the count. Now Emi toes after the knee but Statlander avoids her, then flips out of a back suplex and hits a roundhouse kick to the head. The Big Bang Theory follows and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Kris Statlander won in 4:19

Rating: 2.5 stars

For a four minute match they packed in a lot of physicality and some pretty good spots, kudos to both ladies.

Match #6: Wheeler Yuta vs. Aaron Solo

They tie up, then Yuta counters with a scoop slam. They trade counters then Yuta hits a drop kick for a 1 count. Solo sends Yuta into the corner but Yuta slips away from him only to get tripped up on a springboard attempt. Solo starts laying in strikes on the mat then hits a suplex. A corner avalanche from Solow hits and he gets a 2 count off of that. Yuta starts fighting back with strikes but runs into a back elbow and Solo retains control. Solo starts working a neck crank, Yuta fights back with a jawbreaker then lands a back elbow and a kick to the head before hitting a high cross body. Inverted Atomic Drop from Yuta, then an enziguri and he hits a splash in the corner. Flying elbow from Yuta and Solo heads out of the ring but he then eats a suicide dive from Yuta. Yuta tosses Solo back in the ring, heads up top but misses a flying nothing then eats a super kick and Solo hits a modified exploder suplex for a 2 count. Solo tries another corner attack but Yuta catches him and hits a German suplex. QT Marshall waddles to the ring, Yuta stares him down then he and Solo start trading strikes. Solo hits a kick then they trade counters for a bit before Solo hits a tornado kick. Yuta hits a Samoan Drop then heads up top, the ref is checking on Solo with his back to Yuta so Yuta fakes being crotched then blames Marshall. The ref, Bryce Remsburg, believes Yuta and ejects Marshall. Yuta then catches Solo with his Mouse Trap variation and pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Wheeler Yuta won in 7:07

Rating: 2.5 stars

Nearly 3, and I wouldn’t object to anyone going that high. Nice stuff from both men, and I liked the finish.