Winfree’s MLW: Fusion (Ep. 168) Review 6.08.23  

Well everyone, back to the land of MLW again. We’re out of the Super Series taping event from February and now we’re using a combination of matches from Super Fight which taped before the Super Series. I feel like our upcoming episodes will be drawing from Super Fight, War Chamber, and Battle Riot in separate parts. All three events taped at the same venue so there’s that. I’ll try to keep you updated on which cards we’re pulling from. John Hennigan will be defending his MLW National openweight title against Willie Mack, plus 1 Called Manders will be in action.

In a backstage promo Sam Adonis, Taya Valkyrie, and John Hennigan talk.

Right to the ring as B3cca heads to the ring for her match with Brittany Blake. They’ve been called everything, except losers. Adonis wants revenge on Mance Warner. Taya talks down to Delmi Exo and laughs at the notion of Exo taking her title.

Match #1: B3cca vs. Delmi Exo

B3cca attacks at the bell with a shotgun dropkick and she lays in some corner offense. Snapmare then a follow up dropkick from B3cca. Handspring slap from B3cca, but this annoys Exo who clobbers her with elbows. Dropkick from Exo now, then a jawbreaker. Both women miss kicks then Exo lands one, and hits a Fisherman’s gordbuster for a 2 count. B3cca avoids a package piledriver and hits a springboard Cutter for a 2 count. Muta Lock from B3cca but Exo breaks the grip forcing B3cca to switch to a half crab. Exo kicks B3cca off then tries a Torture Rack position but B3cca rakes the eyes then kicks Exo down. B3cca up top but misses a moonsault. Exo kills B3cca with a Delmi Driver (package piledriver) and the 3 count.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Delmi Exo won in 3:30

Rating: 2 stars

Thoughts: Some of the camera work here didn’t do the ladies any favors, and B3cca’s last moonsault attempt felt like it would have missed even if Exo didn’t move. But they’re heating up Exo for a title shot and B3cca is a competent worker.

Video package for Akira, who’ll be in a triple threat middleweight title match next week. That match comes from the War Chamber tapings, so I think we’ll be starting on those next week.

Brief hype video for Alexander Hammerstone vs. Alex Kane.

We get an almost parody of America’s Got Talent for the Mane Event of Jay Lyons and Midas Black tag team via some backstage stuff. They put over Amazing Red as their trainer. A few highlights from their failed bid for the tag team titles follow, but they’re just trying to bring up the energy and are grateful to everyone who’s ever supported them.

In the back Sam talks with Willie Mack about his title shot, Mack says even if he had a strategy he wouldn’t tell on camera because he knows how wrestling works.

Back to the ring, here’s Yosicfer El. This upcoming match comes from the Battle Riot 5 tapings.

Match #2: 1 Called Manders vs. Yoscifer El

Yoscifer shoves Manders a few times then Manders starts chopping him. They trade chops and Manders gets the better of things then lands a kitchen sink knee lift and a gutwrench suplex. Yoscifer avoids an elbow drop but then Manders lands more strikes. Boot from Yoscifer then a crossbody but no cover. Manders hits a spinebuster out of the corner, then a sick lariat to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: 1 Called Manders won in 1:57

Rating: 2 stars

Thoughts: Not quite a squash, though it probably should have been. Manders has some solid physicality to his game.

Alex Kane video, where he talks about all the odds that have been stacked against him. The National title stolen, first in the Battle Riot, and not even being allowed in the Opera Cup this time. But what he does for the people empowers his ascent, so the Bomaye Fight club will be bringing a revolution. The sport needs the revolution of Alex Kane and the Bomaye Fight Club. Some chanting to close. Kane’s promos are still almost painfully one note.

In the back Taya talks again, reminding us she’s the longest reigning MLW women’s champion in history. She’s been knocking down challengers all over the world and next week will be no different.

Update on Never Say Never, they run down the card for us including the note about Tracy Williams vs. Timothy Thatcher which should be a fun one.

Next week we’ll get an update on Jacob Fatu.

Main event time, and Willie Mack heads to the ring first. This is a Super Fight match.

Match #3 – National Openweight Title Match: (c) John Hennigan w/ Taya Valkyrie and Sam Adonis vs. Willie Mack

Sam Adonis heads to commentary. They tie up and Mack gives a clean break out of the corner but Hennigan shoves him then hides in the ropes. Thumb to the eye from Hennigan then a side headlock takeover. Mack lands a shoulder block to drop Hennigan. Hennigan unloads with some punches and a kick in the corner. Another kick from Hennigan then a slap that just annoys Mack. Mack heads out of the ring to chase Hennigan who hides behind Taya, then catches a Hennigan kick and hits an exploder suplex to send us to a cut.

Doesn’t look like we miss anything with the cut. Mack with strikes on the floor including a hard chop. Back in the ring Mack hits a back chop, that’s just mean, then a regular chop to drop Hennigan. Hennigan with a jawbreaker to cut off Mack then a second rope kick. Some mounted elbows from Hennigan then he tries an armbar but Mack gets into the ropes to break that. Some kicks from Hennigan then a superkick. Hennigan’s chest is visibly marked up from the chops, and he hits Moonlight Drive for a 2 count. Now Hennigan heads up for Starship Pain but he takes way too long and Mack jostles to ropes to crotch him. Mack climbs up with Hennigan and they fight on the ropes trading strikes then Hennigan fights off a superplex and then picks the ankle to drop Mack onto the back of his head. Hennigan up but Mack rolls away from Starship Pain and Hennigan eats mat to send us to another break.

Again I don’t think we missed anything as we come back to action. Hennigan charges into a clothesline and Mack fires up with a back elbow then a scoop slam. Boot from Hennigan but he runs into a Samoan Drop from Mack, who then kips up and hits a standing moonsault for a 2 count. Hennigan with an elbow to the back of the head, but Mack counters with a pop up elbow then a running gamen giri. Taya now distracts the ref so there’s no pin count as Mack gets the visual win. Mack avoids a kick and Hennigan superkicks Taya, but as the ref and Hennigan check on that Adonis tries a belt shot to Mack but Mack takes him out with a Stunner. Hennigan gets behind Mack and charges but Mack hits a Sky High for a tight near fall. Mack heads up top now, but Hennigan avoids the flying nothing. Mack with a sunset flip, but the ref is pulling the National title out of the ring, leading to Taya cracking Mack with her title belt and allowing Hennigan to cover for the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: John Hennigan retained the title in 13:00

Rating: 3.5 stars

Thoughts: These two have always had good chemistry, and this was no exception. More than a little overbooked, but that’s just kind of how most Hennigan matches go at this point. The extra half star might be a tad generous but I’ve enjoyed a lot of what these two have done over the years.

Commentary run down what we’ll get next week.

We get a video from Alex Hammerstone, he thinks Alex Kane is waiting for a cheap cash in, or he’s nursing an injury, or he’s trying to wait out Hammerstone. The only option not available to Kane is a straight up legitimate match, because that’s not how Kane is built. But Kane gets to call the shot as he won Battle Riot, so he’ll see him at Never Say Never where the cheap games end.