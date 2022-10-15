Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 10.14.22  

Hey there people, it’s another Friday night and I ain’t got nobody so I’m here. We’re still dealing with the fallout from Extreme Rules, which in this case is mostly Bray Waytt’s return to Smackdown for the first time since 2020. Wyatt had a video clip show on RAW, and I’m curious to see if we’ll get more than that here. As for matches LA Knight returns and will battle Mansoor, Kofi Kingston takes on Sami Zayn as tension continues to grow within the Bloodline, Karrion Kross was victorious over Drew McIntyre at Extreme Rules but there’s a decent chance that feud will continue tonight. Ronda Rousey captured the women’s title and will begin her reign tonight, Charlotte was threatening to return (please don’t), and there’s a decent chance we’ve not seen the last of Imperium and the Brawling Brutes in some capacity. That’s all the preamble I’m giving tonight, let’s get to the action.

We open with the aftermath of a car crash outside the venue. Karrion Kross and Scarlett’s car was hit by Drew McIntyre, who comes out and starts brawling with Kross. WWE officials try to separate the men but Drew slams Kross into the car and tries to crush him with the car door but he’s dragged off screaming “This is just the beginning!” at the fallen Kross. So yeah, that feud must continue. Full video intro this week, usually means we’ve got a little time to fill on the broadcast. As far as cold opens go that wasn’t bad.

Commentary recaps the finish to the Kross and Drew match at Extreme Rules so we’ve got context for what just happened. Kross is supposed to be in a Fatal 4-Way later tonight, we’ll see if that holds but it’s supposed to be Kross vs. Ricochet vs. Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa for a shot at Gunther’s IC title. Ricochet is there to eat the pin, and money is on Sheamus winning.

Here comes Kofi Kingston for our first match. Both Kofi and Xavier Woods have mics. They play with the crowd then remind us that New Day is still the longest reigning tag team champions and claim that record is important to them. It’s their legacy, which will stand strong forever. Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa are at gorilla, Sami is happy for Solo to be here because he’s reliable, and here’s Jey Uso. Sami and Jey bicker, then Sami tells Solo to get ready for his main event and wants Jey with him. Jey and Sami argue about what happened on RAW, then Roman calls Sami. Sami feels Jey chose to do nothing on Monday, then hands the phone to Jey. Jey isn’t happy with what Roman says, but says Roman is the Tribal Chief and that he’s got him. Sami on the phone again, he laughs and then his music hits and he and Jey head to the ring.

Match #1: Kofi Kingston w/ Xavier Woods vs. Sami Zayn w/ Jey Uso

Kofi quickly hits a drop kick and sends Sami out of the ring, then fakes a dive and he and Woods celebrate to send us to break.

Sami lands an elbow as we come back. Some bad dancing from Sami then he hits a suplex. Sami kicks down Kofi, then hits a hip attack for a 2 count. More of the usual control stuff from Sami and he grabs a facelock. Kofi starts fighting back with some strikes but he runs into a clothesline. Scoop slam from Sami then he heads up top, and Kofi intercepts his flying nothing with a drop kick. Kofi starts firing up for his comeback, they botch a top rope hurricanrana and have to ad lib into Kofi hitting a knee strike for a 2 count. Now Kofi heads up top, Jey debates getting involved but Sami is up to fight with Kofi on the ropes. Sami gets dropped with a headbutt, but he’s back and shoves Kofi all the way to the floor. That sends us to break, and I hope these two can get on the same page because this has been a bit rough.

We come back to Sami in control with punches. Kofi hits an SOS for a near fall, and Woods complains about the count. Kofi charges in the corner, Sami tries for the exploder but Kofi elbows his way out of that. Next Kofi heads up top again, Sami rolls out of the ring to stifle that momentum. Kofi decides he’ll just dive onto Sami, then tosses Sami back into the ring. Jey and Woods start trading words, and Jey super kicks Woods. Kofi is distracted by that so Sami hits a Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall. Sami sets for the Helluva Kick but Kofi avoids it, lands a kick and hits a flying palm strike. The crowd is pretty mild as Kofi sets for the Trouble in Paradise, but Jey distracts him allowing Sami to get a school boy for a 2 count. Sami avoids a Trouble in Paradise, Kofi tries a Victory Roll but Jey kicks Kofi and Sami over the other way behind the refs back and Sami gets the roll up win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Sami Zayn won

Rating: 2 stars

This was kind of rough, they had an ugly middle segment in terms of communication and timing. The pacing was pretty slow considering the wrestlers as well.

Triple H is here in the back thanking police officers, and here’s Rey. Rey says he’s hit his breaking point with everything and doesn’t see a way forward, he wont fight his son no matter what happens. Rey still sees the little boy he used to hold in his lap or rock to sleep, he can’t do this anymore, he might love WWE but he’s here to tell Trips face to face that he quits. Trips can’t imagine what Rey’s going through but wants to talk this over with him before anything that drastic. Rey agrees to a meeting with him and they head into a room and we head to break.

We come back and Roxanne from NXT talks with Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez in the back. Roxanne has chosen Raquel Rodriguez to fight Cora Jade. Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai are here to talk. Bayley objects to not being chose, Roxanne brings up her losing streak, this leads to Damage Control challenging the other three women for a match tonight. OK, I guess that’s a thing.

Back to the ring, here comes Braun Strowman.

Match #2 – Handicap Match: Braun Strowman vs. James Maverick and Brian Thomas

A moment of silence for Maverick and Thomas, I’m sure they lived full lives. Braun runs them over, tosses Maverick into Thomas then boots Maverick down. Corner avalanches from Braun then he tosses Maverick across the ring. In the crowd we see Omos and MVP walking. Thomas gets clotheslined down, then Maverick eats a running powerslam. Braun then powerbombs Thomas onto Maverick while staring down Omos and he pins both of them.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Braun Strowman won

Rating: Turban. . . SQUASH

Delicious squash.

Post match MVP has a mic, he gives Braun credit for being an impressive specimen. But he’s not the monster of monsters, here’s Omos who makes Braun look normal. His mic cuts out a bit but I think he said monsters should remain in the shadows. Braun yells at Omos to get in the ring, but Omos and MVP head out.

Commentary reminds us of the main event Fatal 4-Way as we head to break.

In the back Sami Zayn hypes up Solo Sikoa, and Jey wants props for helping Sami win and Sami claims he did that all on his own. Solo says he didn’t see what happened, and Jey for some reason doesn’t have access to any number of video recaps, or a phone, or social media, to prove his case with evidence. Sami hypes up Solo again, and Solo says after he bodies these fools he’ll have gold of his own.

To the ring, and here come the Maximum Male Models. Pretty good pop for LA Knight all things considered.

Match #3: LA Knight vs. Mansoor w/ Maxxine and Mace

Knight avoids a cheap shot from Mansoor and takes over with strikes. Back body drop from Knight then he clotheslines Mansoor out of the ring. Maxxine interrupts his attempt to follow up and Mansoor hits a cheap shot. They fight back into the ring and Mansoor hits a reverse DDT for a 2 count. Knight sets for a back body drop but too early and Mansoor hits a DDT for a 2 count. Some control from Mansoor then Knight avoids a suplex and hits a jumping neckbreaker. Knight heads to the apron and lands a knee then a slingshot shoulder block. Knight with a clothesline but Mace distracts and eats a drop kick for his troubles. The BFT (blunt force trauma, it’s kind of a snapmare driver) connects and Knight gets the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: LA Knight won

Rating: 2.5 stars

Not a bad debut, I’d have preferred a squash though.

Post match Knight has a mic, and says he didn’t do that for the fans because he doesn’t need swap dwelling incels saying his name. He’s putting everyone on notice, from here on out everyone can get their ticket punched because this is LA Knight’s game. . . yeah! Pretty solid little promo there.

Bray Wyatt will be up after this break, allegedly.

We come back, and get a video recap of Wyatt’s return at Extreme Rules. Minus the profanity chant of course, and having fixed one or two of the technical issues they had on the broadcast. OK, no Bray as we just got a look at the return because up next here comes Damage Control.

Match #4 – Trios Match: Damage CTRL (Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai) vs. Roxanne Perez, Shotzi, and Raquel Rodriguez

Perez and Kai get us going, Kai grabs the hair but eats an arm drag. They hit the ropes and Perez lands some arm drags then a school boy for a 1 count and Kai heads over to tag in Iyo. Iyo with a quick headlock takeover, Perez hits one of her own then sweeps the legs, more acrobatics then Iyo blocks an arm drag and flips out of a hurricanrana and hits a drop kick. Punches from Iyo, and Bayley tags in but Perez fights out of that corner and hits a heat seeker suicide dive onto Bayley. Back in the ring Perez hits a Russian leg sweep for a 2 count. Iyo with a cheap shot to allow Bayley to take over. Kai tags in but can’t control Perez who tags in Shotzi. Shotzi runs wild for a bit on Kai then yanks Iyo off the apron only to take a punt kick from Kai. Iyo tags back in and sends Shotzi back into the ring. Kai tags back in but Shotzi fights out of the heel corner only to eat a body kick from Kai. Shotzi hits a facebuster through the ropes onto the apron. Shotzi tags in Raquel, Bayley tags in as well and Raquel runs wild for a bit. Fall away slam to Bayley then she squashes both Kai and Bayley in the corner. Perez tags in, Iyo and Kai pull Raquel out of the ring and they fight there and Raquel holds Kai in place for an asai moonsault from Iyo. Shotzi then dives onto everyone. Perez rolls up Bayley for 2, then avoids a belly to belly suplex and lands a kick but runs into the belly to belly suplex for a near fall. Bayley is pissed and heads up top, but Perez moves up onto the ropes to fight with her. Second rope hurricanrana from Perez gets another near fall. Bayley slams Perez into the ropes, tries the Rose Plant and they trade roll ups with Bayley getting the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Damage CTRL won

Rating: 2.5 stars

Remember when Damage CTRL was a big deal? Now Bayley’s going even with an NXT wrestler in a one off showing.

We get a video recap of Hit Row getting laid out last week by Legado del Fantasma and blonde Zelina Vega.

To the ring, and here comes Hit Row who will take on Legado Del Fantasma after this break.

We get a recap of Ronda Rousey beating Liv Morgan for the Smackdown women’s title.

Video for the Viking Raiders, still with what I think is the voice of Sarah Logan narrating.

Back to the ring and here come Legado Del Fantasma. We get a brawl on the entrance way, which I appreciate. They brawl around the ringside area with Ashante and Dollah getting the better of things.

Match #5 – Tag Team Match: Hit Row (Ashante the Adonis and Top Dollah) w/ B-Fab vs. Legado Del Fantasma (Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde) w/ Zelina Vega and Santos Escobar

We finally get started with Dollah and Toro in the ring. Dollah lands a big boot to utter apathy. Jumping elbow from Dollah, as Escobar yanks Ashante off the apron and into the ring steps then Zelina jumps B-Fab with a flying clothesline. Toro hits a drop kcik and tags in Wilde. Wilde with a chop block then double super kicks to Dollah. Toro tags back in and the Sacrificio connects (kick assisted Russian leg sweep) to get the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Legado de Fantasma won

Rating: 2 stars

Too short to really matter, but also pretty clearly not a squash.

In the back Kayla interviews Sonya Deville. Sonya runs down Liv Morgan for failing at opportunity after opportunity, she could have proved herself a deserving champion at Extreme Rules but got destroyed. This prompts a run in from Morgan who lightly places Sonya on a crate in what was supposed to be a back suplex spot. Morgan clears off a conveniently placed table, bounces Sonya off of it several times and then lands a pump kick. Sonya gets put on the table, Morgan climbs a scaffolding nearby and then hits a senton through the table. Look, I’m all for Sonya getting taken out but they’re trying way too hard with this.

Back to the ring, and here comes Ricochet for our main event. The winner of this match gets a shot at Gunther’s Intercontinental title, and the match will be up after this break.

We get a recap of Matt Riddle beating Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules.

Ricochet is in the ring, and here comes Sheamus minus his goons. Solo Sikoa follows, he’s also coming out alone. However we’re informed that Karrion Kross wont be able to compete due to the earlier ambush, his replacement is Rey Mysterio. Don’t you dare put poor Rey Rey in there with Gunther.

Match #6 – Fatal 4-!ay: Ricochet vs. Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Rey Mysterio

Three faces just one heel in this match, interesting dynamic. Solo and Ricochet fight out of the ring right away while Rey and Sheamus just watch in amusement. Rey avoids Sheamus and lands some body blows, then Rey low bridges Sheamus to the outside and then hits a dive onto the pile of bodies. That sends us to break.

We come back to Sheamus looking for a Cloverleaf on Ricochet but Ricochet kicks him off only to eat a clothesline. Tilt a whirl backbreaker to Rey. Commentary tells us Rey is now part of Smackdown so he wont have to deal with the situation with his son. I’m down, I still enjoy Rey. Sheamus sets for the Brogue Kick but Solo takes out Ricochet with a clothesline then we get a stare down between Solo and Sheamus. They start trading strikes, and Sheamus shoulder blocks Solo out of the ring. Sheamus follows Solo and eats a Samoan drop on the floor, then Ricochet wipes out Solo with a suicide dive then Rey with his sliding splash onto Sheamus. Back in the ring Rey and Ricochet relive their main event days from Lucha Underground. They hit the ropes, and Rey tries a hurricanrana but Ricochet flips out of it then tries a sunset flip, Rey rolls through and tries a springboard tornado DDT but Ricochet plants him with a Northern Lights suplex then floats through into a regular suplex for a 2 count. Ricochet heads up top, but Rey avoids the 450 and here’s Solo with splashes and hip attacks to Ricochet and Rey, then he takes out Sheamus with a wheel kick as we head to break again.

Solo is still in control as we come back. Sheamus starts fighting back with strikes to Solo, they trade for a bit then Sheamus lands a boot that drops Solo. Now Sheamus heads up top, Ricochet jumps up there with him and tries a superplex. Rey drop kicks Solo out of the ring then heads up with Ricochet to work over Sheamus. Ricochet and Rey set for the double superplex, but here’s Solo to complete the Tower of Doom spot, though Sheamus hangs on then hits a sick diving knee to Solo to break up his pin on Rey. Sheamus with the 10 Beats of the Bodhran to Solo, he actually hits 26 before Solo collapses to the apron. Solo fights back with a headbutt, then Sheamus hits a knee then the Irish Curse backbreaker. Cloverleaf from Sheamus to Solo, given the state of Solo’s knees that’s a heck of a spot. Here’s Jey to distract, and Sami eats a shot from Sheamus. Solo super kicks Sheamus, leading to Sami and Jey beating on Sheamus, but here comes Butch and Ridge to attack Jey and Sami. Now Solo comes to help Jey and Sami. Back in the ring Rey tries a 619 on Ricochet, but Ricochet catches him and winds up eating a spike head scissors. 619 from Rey, then a Frog Splash and Rey gets the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Rey Mysterio won

Rating: 3 stars

Good match there, Solo and Sheamus were adequately protected and Rey and Ricochet have had crazy chemistry for years. Let’s all pray for Rey as he will be set to face Gunther.

We get another break, after this one they’re claiming Bray Wyatt will be here.

Commentary runs down some of what’s scheduled for next week, then we head to a dark arena.

The same doorway from Extreme Rules is on the entrance stage, same blue light coming through it while ominous piano music plays. The light goes out and then we see the light of Wyatt’s lantern as he walks through the door. No mask for Wyatt now as he stalks to the ring. Wyatt sets the lantern in the ring, still lit and gets a mic before blowing out the lantern. Low lings for Wyatt, still the light blue scheme, as the crowd showers him with “welcome back” chants. Wyatt is definitely emotional, and he says he wasn’t sure this would happen and he’s incredibly grateful. This is just him, a version of himself he never got to show us, him being genuine for the first time. He talks about losing things this last year, he’s visibly choked up and if he’s acting it’s damn good, losing his career, his confidence, and two people very very close to him. That gets a brief “Brodie Lee” chant. He thought everything he’d done here was meaningless, that it hadn’t mattered to anyone. But he was wrong. Once he was done feeling sorry for himself he went out into the world again and people everywhere thanked him and asked when was coming back. Every now and then he’d meet truly remarkable people, and they know who they are, who lost people in their lives, or lost their way, and in that weakened state they saw Wyatt and wanted to thank him for saving their lives in their time of darkness. That gets a “Thank you Bray” chant. The thing of it is though, he could look all of us in the eye and we were there when he was weak, and vulnerable, and down, and he thanks us for saving his life. We wouldn’t let him alone, wouldn’t let him run away, but this is interrupted by a video. Wyatt’s masked visage is on the screen, he invites us to forget the future and past, life is over, we’ve breathed out last. Devil Wyatt warns us that he doesn’t know who he’s dealing with, but we will. Then the feed cuts with the deaths head moth image. OK, that wont be for everyone but I absolutely loved that. We’re setting up Wyatt vs. his own inner demon in terms of presentation and I can get behind the idea, hopefully the execution holds up.