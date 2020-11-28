Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 11.27.20  

Hello everyone and welcome to 411mania’s LIVE coverage of WWE Smackdown. I’m Robert Winfree, and I hope the American contingent is enjoying the post Thanksgiving food coma. The fallout from Survivor Series is here, and predictably the whole thing wound up a tie at 3-3 on the evening with the men’s team getting swept. But the Street Profits bested Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods so they’ll probably have some kind of back stage interaction with Big E again, Sasha Banks will get jumped by Carmella again, Sami Zayn will almost certainly continue existing in some capacity as well. The glue holding Smackdown together right now is Roman Reigns, who bested Drew McIntyre in a really good match (with a little help from Jey Uso) and now will be looking towards his next title program. The most logical challenger right now is Daniel Bryan, he’ll probably just be a placeholder feud but he’s in position to make the case for himself if nothing else. Then again, we could get one of those wacky WWE curve balls so who knows.

We start with Jey Uso heading to the ring. He says everyone is talking about the farewell to the Undertaker, but they should be talking about how Roman Reigns’ represented. He puts over Drew McIntyre as a legitimate talent, but he couldn’t beat Roman. Roman comes out next, interrupting Jey’s into. Roman and Paul Heyman come down next. Commentary puts over that match between Roman and Drew again, it was no WALTER vs. Ilja Dragunov but it was a very good match, as Roman and Heyman are considerate enough to let them finish before they get into the ring. At this point Roman might be rivaling Taker in terms of how long it takes him to actually get to the ring. The mic migrates to Roman, who asks for production to “play it”. We recap Survivor Series and how Smackdown lost, and Roman sending Jey away before his main event. Of course Jey didn’t listen and showed up to super kick Drew and help set up Roman’s victory, though Jey’s participation was presented correctly as beneficial but not necessary. Roman says again he told Jey to leave, but Jey didn’t listen. He never said he needed help, then asks Jey why Jey and Smackdown lost at Survivor Series. Jey tries to say it was because no one listened to him, Roman says they didn’t listen because they don’t fear, or respect Jey. And if they don’t respect Jey they don’t respect them, then who are they? If Roman isn’t the head of the table then he’s just a bitch begging for leftovers, and if that’s who he is then how much lower is Jey? How do Jey’s kid’s look at him? He asks Jey how he sees Roman, because Roman doesn’t like how Jey’s failures are making him feel. He drops the mic and walks off. Disappointed and quietly menacing Roman is the best. Roman’s character work continues to be amazing.

Up next will be Otis vs. Kin Corbin. Haven’t we suffered enough this year? Oh, Otis is coming out as Jey is walking back, surprised Jey didn’t blindside him. Oh, there it is, he just went to get a chair. Jey lays into Otis with the chair, then his fists, then the chair again. Jey pulls a Gary Coleman, he wants to know what someone is talking about as we head to break.

We come back to recap the beating of Otis, no match for Corbin and I’m ecstatic if Corbin never shows up on screen. In place of that match we get the scheduled non-title tag team bout between the Street Profits and Ziggler and Roode. They make fun of Otis on the way to the ring, they say they’re laser focused on the Street Profits. They want. . . the Smackdown Tag Team Titles. Profits out next, they’ve got mics as well. Dawkins says impersonating the Profits isn’t cool, Ford is thankful for their match with New Day at Survivor Series and despite them taking the torch the power of positivity is forever. They make fun of Ziggler for being a bargain basement Shawn Michaels. by contrast Roode can only grow facial hair on his upper lip, the full beard disagrees. The Profits want the smoke.

Match #1 Tag Team Match: Street Profits vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

Dawkins and Ziggler start us off. They tie up, Ford tagged in and drop kicks Ziggler down. Roode in, as is Dawkins and they double flapjack Roode. Ziggler tries a dive, but runs into a right and Ford tagged in. Ford tries the splash but Roode disrupts that long enough for Ziggler to avoid the splash. That sends us to another break. Odd layout.

We come back and Ziggler and Roode are double teaming Ford. Roode hits a back breaker. Abdominal stretch from Roode. Fame Asser from Ziggler. Ford starts firing back up with punches and elbows, but Ziggler cuts that off with a kick to the gut. Ford avoids a corner splash, tags in Dawkins who runs wild for a bit. He floors Roode with a bulldog, then a double underhook neck breaker for Ziggler. Anointment to Roode, Ford tagged in and hits the Frog Splash from the heavens but he takes too long covering and Ziggler saves the match. Ziggler with super kicks, but Ford blocks his and kicks down Ziggler. Roode with the roll up with the tights for the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode won when Roode pinned Ford

Rating: 1.5 stars

The only question now is just how many more times we can get some variation on this same match, because Ziggler and Roode have been doing this with the New Day and now Street Profits for a really long time.

Recap of the history between Daniel Bryan and Sami Zayn.

Bryan is in the back with Kayla, he says his strategy tonight is acceptance and zen. He’s accepted that Jey Uso is listening to a devil, and that Zayn is more delusional than he’s been in the 15 years they’ve known each other. What Zayn does is exploit loopholes, Bryan is here to break the delusions of Zayn. He says he’s not out to get Zayn, just the Intercontinental Title. Commentary says we’ll relive the final farewell of the The Undertaker, right after the break.

Back from break, Kayla in the back with the Mysterio clan plus Murphy. Rey says the last few months have been difficult but they’re focusing on gratitude. He saw his son start his wrestling career, his daughter is becoming a woman, and Murphy saw Rollins for the fraud he was. Corbin shows up, just making things worse. He says Rey couldn’t pass on his talent to his kids, just his bad judgement. He wonders if Murphy will be around next Thanksgiving or if he’s just riding the Mysterio coat tails while there’s some value in the name.

Back to commentary where they replay the Undertaker video package from Survivor Series. They paid Metallica for that music and they’re gonna make use of that expense if it’s the last thing they do. Jokes aside that is a good package, and for all the faults Taker has been a personal favorite. Really sucks his retirement moment had to come in an empty arena like that. Back to commentary, who also put over Taker before Sami Zayn’s terrible music hits to send us to break ahead of his upcoming match with Daniel Bryan.

Back with Sami Zayn in the ring with a mic. He doesn’t respect Thanksgiving, goes over the usual buzzwords about why it sucks because he’s profoundly unoriginal. He runs down Bryan for undermining him, and reminds us all that he beat Bryan and WrestleMania and Bryan has done nothing to earn a rematch. But management wants to sabotage him, thankfully Bryan’s music cuts him off.

Match #2: Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan

They circle a bit, Zayn hides in the corner. Bryan starts attacking the arm of Zayn, Zayn into the ropes. Another arm wringer from Bryan, Zayn then tackles Zayn down. Zayn back into the ropes to stall. Low ankle pick from Bryan, then knees to the kidney and he’s back to the arm with a hammerlock. Zayn elbows his way out of that, but runs into a drop kick. Kick from Zayn and he tosses Bryan out of the ring. He wants the count out. Zayn with kicks as Bryan gets back into the ring, then tosses him back out. Both men out of the ring now, Zayn tosses Bryan back in then climbs to the top rope. Bryan crotches him, climbs up for a superplex but Zayn headbutts him down. Running kick from Bryan sends Zayn all the way to the floor. Bryan up top, tries to dive but runs into the barricade and we go to break.

Back from break and Zayn his holding a chin lock. Body blows from Zayn then a clothesline. Bryan backflips out of the corner and then hits a running clothesline to drop Zayn. Both men down, working to fight back up. Running drop kick into the corner from Bryan, then kicks. Up top, Bryan with the top rope hurricanrana for a near fall. More arm work now from Bryan, but Zayn avoids the buzzsaw kick by heading to the apron. Zayn shoves Bryan into the ring post, then a brainbuster on the apron. Good lord Bryan, you don’t have to do that to yourself we all respect you. Zayn back into the ring and he wants the count out again. Bryan back in at the last second. Zayn with a blue thunder bomb for a near fall. Zayn talks trash, tries the blue thunder bomb again but Bryan counters into an armbar, switches to the Yes Lock and Zayn gets to the ropes to save himself. Zayn out of the ring, Bryan with a suicide dive. Back into the ring, Zayn rolls out again and takes another suicide dive. Zayn runs away, Bryan chases him but Zayn will head to the back. The ref keeps counting, and Zayn seems to have evaded Bryan in the back and makes it back to beat the count.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Sami Zayn won via count out

Rating: 2 stars

I hope Bryan’s back is OK after that carry job.

We cut to the back, Jey Uso had ambushed Bryan in the back to set up that win. Jey facilitating Zayn just undid all the good will he built but saving us from a Corbin match. Kevin Owens comes to defend Bryan, and Jey invites Owens to the ring, Owens decides to follow him after the break.

In the back, Jey is with Roman and Heyman. Owens comes up, he’s had it with Roman’s family issues affecting everyone. He says Roman treats his family like trash. Roman says to Jey, if Jey doesn’t take pride in how his sons look at him at least Roman does and demands Jey fix that Owens doesn’t look at Roman with fear.

In the ring Natalya will meet Bianca Belair. Oh, Bayley’s music hits before the match starts, she’ll be on commentary for this apparently. So Bianca gets Bayley next I assume? It’s not like the women’s roster is stacked.

Match #3: Bianca Belair vs. Natalya

Belair leap frogs over Natalya a few times, they trade roll ups then Belair misses a rush and posts herself. Natalya with punches and stomps in the corner. Snap suplex from Natalya then a kick to the ribs. Belair blocks the second one, gets a roll up then eats a discus clothesline for a near fall. Natalya sets for a tequila sunrise, gets it and transitions to a cover but can’t get the finish. Belair tosses Natalya into the corner and then with a series of shoulder blocks. She ducks a second clothesline attempt, then tosses Natalya over the top rope. Bayley and Belair trade barbs, Natalya winds up ducking a punch and Bayley eats the right from Belair. Back into the ring now, Natalya tries the sharpshooter but Belair kicks her off into the charging Bayley then rolls Nataly up for the finish

OFFICIAL RESULT: Bianca Belair pinned Natalya

Rating: 1 star

Just a glorified set up for Belair vs. Bayley.

Belair and Bayley talk at each other for a bit post match.

In the back Paul Heyman is talking with Adam Pearce, no audio though. Back to the ring Murphy will meet King Corbin next, while we all try to find the strength to go on knowing Corbin is wrestling.

Corbin makes his way down as they recap the “unhinged” Jey Uso taking out Otis.

Match #4: Murphy w/ the Mysterio Family vs. King Corbin

Murphy with a go behind to a rear waist lock. They hit the corner and Corbin with a back elbow. Murphy with a side headlock, and runs into a shoulder block from Corbin. Roll up from Murphy for a near fall, then kicks from Murphy but he runs into a clothesline. Rey and Dominick are constantly getting on the apron to distract Corbin. Corbin outside, Aalyah gets in his way and Corbin wants to know what’s going on. Murphy with a low drop kick, then a running punt but he’s caught jumping off the apron. Corbin shoves him off, but runs into a drop toe hold onto the steps. Back into the ring, Corbin avoids a couple of offensive offerings and hits a deep six. Rey distracts the ref, Corbin whines, and I want to die. Rights from Corbin, Dominick on the apron to distract again. Corbin back on Corbin based offense, Murphy avoids a corner rush. Dominick trips up Corbin, Murphy hits a knee strike, Corbin gets his foot on the ropes but Dominick removes the foot before the ref sees it and Murphy gets the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Murphy pinned Corbin

Rating: Dud

Well that happened. I can’t even muster some kind of catharsis seeing the evil heel on the wrong end of the numbers game, that’s how little I care about Corbin.

Corbin gets a mic, he complains that the bout wasn’t one on one, says the Mysterio family are cowards. He wants a rematch next week, God help us all, but he’ll be ready by then apparently.

Commentary says that tonight Jey Uso and Kevin Owens will be the main event. In the back Owens is taping up his hands as we go to break.

In the mic Big E is playing around with Apollo Crews. Zayn shows up, they’re kind of blocking his way to an interview. He gloats about the count out wins he’s been getting. Big E says the problem with Zayn’s house is that it has no foundation, all vertigo and count outs, he’s got no margin for error. His house is a house of cards, one little flick or sneeze will send it all tumbling down. Zayn is disappointed in Big E trying to diminish him, and feels Big E is just bitter given that the last time Big E held the IC title it was years ago. Big E gives Zayn some applause, shakes his hand with a hard grip for the full 10 count. He agrees that is a long time. Kayla asks if they’ve still got an interview, Zayn snaps that no they don’t.

Back to commentary, Billie Kay shows up with a headshot and resume for both Cole and Graves, she wants a commentary gig. Cole desperately asks for the feed to cut, so they send it to a Carmella vignette. She’s glad Banks and Bayley are done with their middle school games, because now they can all learn who’s the best. She’s done doing what others want as that led to her losing herself and everything she’s built. Everything she does now is for herself, she gives the orders, and everyone else can jump for her. She tries snapping her fingers for champagne, that brings out Banks who attacks her. Bank Statement from Banks while officials try to separate the two of them. Banks wants a match with her next week.

Kevin Owens shows up for the main event, right after this break.

Post break Owens waits in the ring as Jey Uso heads to the ring. In the back Roman and Heyman watch the match, at a slightly odd angle.

Match #5: Kevin Owens vs. Jey Uso

Both men laying in strikes early, Owens getting the better of things with chops and forearms. Jey to the outside to slow things down. Owens isn’t having any of that, he’s after him and tosses him around the ringside area then back to the ring. More blows from Owens, then he tosses Jey out of the ring. Jey sends Owens to the steel steps. Both men back into the ring, mounted punches from Jey to Owens. Jey starts working the arm of Owens. They trade some rights, Owens lands a clothesline and a senton to drop Jey. Jey posts Owens, Owens out of the ring and Jey sets for a dive but is caught and Owens sling shots Jey into the ring post. Super kick from Owens, and another to send Jey over the barricade into the sea of monitors as we head to our last break.

Back as Owens hits a rolling senton on the floor to a prone Jey. That had to suck. Back in the ring Jey kicks out of a pinfall attempt, but drops the arm of Owens over the top rope to regain control. Jey working the arm again. Jey talks smack as Owens sells the arm, he misses a charge in the corner and Owens hits his third super kick of the match. Owens avoids some punches and fires back with his right, his left is being sold. Owens tries the pop up powerbomb but the arm gives out, Jey with a super kick of his own for a near fall. Jey up top for the splash, Owens catches him with punches and chops. Both men up top now, Jey hits headbutts to the arm and Owens falls. Jey flies, but runs into the knees of Owens, Owens with the pumphandle neck breaker over the knee but he can’t get the pin on Jey. Owens tries the stunner but Jey counters and posts Owens on the bad arm. Jey gets a chair now, and he’s disqualified.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Kevin Owens wins via Disqualification

Rating: 2 stars

Post match Jey continues with the chair beating, in the back Roman looks on with subdued approval. Jey clears the announce table, but when he goes back for the chair Owens cuts him off with a Stunner. Owens throws Jey over the table, gets a chair of his own and unloads onto Jey with it. He talks to the camera, wants to make sure Roman is watching. He tells Roman this is happening to his family, so where is he? Owens fears no one, unloads several more chair shots, including Roman. Owens tells Roman that if Roman has a problem with him he should say it to his face. He implores Roman to come find him, then gets back into the ring with Jey and hits another Stunner. Owens sits at the announce table, at the head of it in point of fact, and tells Roman he’ll be waiting for him.

The match was good, the post match stuff was better. Owens making this about family is a smart angle to take, and he can be a very capable middle feud for Roman while we ramp up towards the Royal Rumble.

That closes the show.