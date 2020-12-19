Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 12.18.20  

Hey there everyone, it’s another Friday and that means another episode of WWE Smackdown. I’m Robert Winfree, relaying all of the comings and goings for you. Tonight is the go home show for the TLC PPV event so expect some strong work on a few fronts. Most notably the upcoming TLC match between Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns for Roman’s Universal title, this feud has had a darn near criminally short build but both men worked their butts off to try and get it over. The Street Profits will defend their titles against Ziggler and Roode tonight, not sure if they’ll have a funny finish to run it back at the PPV or if none of those guys are going to get the PPV paycheck. Carmella technically beat Women’s champion Sahsa Banks last week (so you know, no need to pay for the rematch) but it was only via DQ and we’ll probably get some kind of stipulation added to the match tonight. The last thing we may, or may not, get is some kind of sense of the Intercontinental title and the role it will play at TLC as we’ve yet to get any kind of real clarity around that.

Quick video recap of Roman being creepy last week, then Kevin Owens heads down to the ring. There’s a lot of tables, ladders, and chairs around the entrance ramp and ring, just in case you didn’t know what the TLC PPV was about. Owens on the mic, he’s been waiting all week for this and he’s not waiting any more, he demands Roman comes down. Roman doesn’t. Owens heard the message from Roman to his family last week, and he talked with his family this week and he warned them not to watch his match with Roman at TLC. Not because he’s afraid of what Roman will do to him, but because of what his family will think of him after what he does to Roman. He invites Roman again. Still no Roman though. A few weeks ago he heard Roman mention he cares how his sons look at him, Owens has bad news as if they judge him on his actions the last weeks he’s just a hypocrite. Roman jumped him from behind last week after sacrificing a pawn like Jey Uso, which is pathetic. He knows Roman isn’t the head of the table, he’s a coward, and thinks Roman knows it too. Paul Heyman on the big screen now. He asks Owens to stop, they’ve done this song and dance already. Heyman is here to confess a sin, he thought Owens was a masochist to come back looking for a fight with Roman after last week, which would marry with Roman’s sadism. But Owens isn’t a masochist, he’s a martyr who’ll pay any price to become the Universal champion, which makes him a dangerous opponent. Pain wont stop him, he’ll have to be taken out. Owens cuts him off, if Roman wont come fight Owens then Owens will go find Roman. Owens heads to the back as Heyman looks nervous and we head to commercial. While the opening promo segment is a little tired as far as tropes go, this was solid from both Owens and Heyman.

In the back Adam Pearce is trying to talk down Owens as Owens stalks through the back, Owens isn’t having any of that though. He runs to the locker room for Reigns, it’s locked and he’s stuck by a conveniently placed monitor as Roman’s music hits so he can watch what happens next. He and Heyman head to the ring for their own promo time. Heyman hands Roman a mic, and the boos are turned down so we can hear Roman. He addresses Owens, saying he doesn’t want to hurt Owens or his family but he’s running around telling the world that he’s a bad guy when he isn’t a bad guy, he’s just doing the things you have to do to be THE guy. Being THE guy is above the paygrade of Owens, and he advises Owens to stay in his lane. Roman will prove he’s a good guy, he gives Ownes the same choice he gave Jey Uso. Owens heads back to the ring. Roman tells Owens to acknowledge him as the Tribal Chief and Head of the Table, and they’ll be good. But if he can’t, he’ll end him, promising that Owens won’t even make it out of the building tonight. Owens is coming down to the ring now, but Jey Uso jumps him from behind. Jey and Owens brawl on the ramp, then Roman gets involved. Roman and Jey stomp on Owens for a bit, Roman lays in some of the safest forearms you’ll ever see. Officials finally show up to try and break things up, Roman tosses Owens into one of the barricades to punctuate the beating. Owens starts fighting to his feet as Roman hits the top of the ramp and we get a promo for the upcoming tag team title bout coming up next. That sends us to commercial. Pretty solid two segment group there, Roman and Owens both delivered on the mic.

Back from break with a video recap of what just happened. In the back Jey and Roman are talking, Jey is happy Owens got the message. Roman says Owens doesn’t understand yet, he’s not going to listen or stop. He tells Jey to end him, he doesn’t want to see Owens anymore.

Back to the ring, where our tag team title match is getting ready to being. The champs come out first, I always prefer the champs coming out second personally.

Match #1 – Tag Team Title Bout: (c) The Street Profits (Ford and Dawkins) vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

Dawkins and Roode start things off. Ziggler distracts Dawkins and Roode jumps on him. Ziggler tagged in, but Dawkins fights them off then tags in Ford. Stereo dropkicks from the Profits, then Ford starts kicking Ziggler on the mat. Roll up from Ziggler gets 2. Ford avoids a punch and hits a back suplex then a standing moonsault. Ford mocks Roode on the outside, then clubs him down but the delay lets Ziggler recover and cut off Ford on the top rope. Ziggler tries to suplex Ford from the apron into the ring but Ford fights off and kicks him down. Ford up top, and Roode shoves him off all the way to the barricade and send us to break again.

We come back with Ziggler rolling Ford up for a 2 count. Ford thrown into the corner, and Roode tagged in. They double team Ford, Roode’s cover gets a 2 count. Roode smacks Ford around, then tags in Ziggler. Ziggler drop kicks the ribs, and covers Ford for another 2 count. Gut wrench from Ziggler, applying more pressure to the ribs. Ford crawling towards Dawkins, Ziggler rakes the eyes and moves Ford back to the heel corner. Roode tagged in and hits a gordbuster. Ziggler tagged back in, is there something up with Roode’s cardio or something? Ziggler mocks Ford trying to tag Dawkins then grabs a rear bearhug. Ford back up, breaks the grip of Ziggler but Ziggler super kicks the ribs again. Roode tagged in, they set up a double team move in the corner but Ford tosses Ziggler all the way to the floor then avoids a rush from Roode. Ford after the tag, Roode tries to stop him but can’t and here comes Dawkins. Dawkins runs wild on Roode, then flapjacks Ziggler and hits an exploder suplex on Roode. Roode eats a double underhook neck breaker for a near fall. Dawkins after the anointment, Roode counters for the DDT but neither gets it. Ziggler blind tags and hits an assisted fame-asser for a near fall. Ziggler tries a super kick, Dawkins blocks but eats an uppercut. Ziggler walks into the anointment, Dawkins tags Ford who hits the frog splash but the ribs are down for Ford. It takes Ford too long to cover and Roode is able to break it up. Roode tagged in, Roode with an O’Connor roll and the tights, but Ford rolls through, grabs the tights of Roode and gets the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: The Street Profits Retained the Tag Team Titles by pinfall

Rating: 2.5 stars

This was well executed, but felt almost identical to their match a couple of weeks ago right down to Ford getting shoved onto the barricade and his hurt ribs playing into a delayed cover frog splash. I wouldn’t object to anyone going for 3 stars here though.

Post match Ziggler and Roode complain about the results. The ref wont take their crap, threatens to suspend both of them. They back off at that threat.

In the back Jey jumps Owens with a steel chair. He tells Owens to stay down then walks off. Owens gets up as we get another commercial.

Kayla interviews Bianca Belair to bring us back. She asks Bianca what a win tonight over Bayley would do, she says Bayley isn’t a role model, just the next person she’s beating. She puts over Bayley’s accomplishments, but tonight she’s going to shine and beat her.

In the ring we’ve go the Riott Squad waiting for Billie Kay and another mystery partner. Kay hangs out at the top of the ramp, she will introduce her own partner as she’s a seasoned ring announcer (just check the resume) then announces Tamina as her partner.

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Riott Squad (Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott) vs. Billie Kay and Tamina

Tamina overpowers Morgan to get us going. Morgan gets stomped in the corner, but Morgan avoids a rush and tags Riott leading to a double team kick. Tamina takes Riott down with a clothesline. Tamina trash talks Riott, shoving her around. Riott tries to fight back, gets shoved to the corner and Kay makes a blind tag then Tamina hits a Samoan drop onto Riott. Kay in to try and get the win but Morgan breaks up the pin. Riott escapes Kay, tags Morgan and they drop kick Tamina off the apron. Drop kick assisted flatliner to Kay and Kay is done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: The Riott Squad won

Rating: Dud

Kay’s woes continue, but there’s nothing compelling going on here. That sends us to break.

Back and Sommelier is setting up a champagne table in the ring for Carmella to come down to. We also get a video recap of Carmella vs. Sasha Banks from last week. Carmella heads down to the ring, she’s planning on toasting Sasha Banks. Sommelier gives Carmella a mic. She sings a bit then says there’s a selection of champagne here so she can decide which one she wants ringside for her victory at TLC. She mocks the fans, reminding everyone she’s better than them and knows that Sasha Banks doesn’t have what it takes to be a champion. Banks fight might have the physical attributes, but mentally she’s weak when it counts. She brings up that this is currently Sasha’s longest title reign, and that Banks is currently drowning in pressure and uncharted waters for her. Last week Banks felt her title slipping away so she got herself disqualified, which tells Carmella that Banks is already beaten. She says that when Sasha loses on Sunday Sasha will fall into such a deep dark place she might just break. Because really, who is Sasha Banks if she’s not the boss or the best? Good question. Even Sasha doesn’t know the answer to that question, and it’s why Sasha comes unglued around Carmella and gets more desperate. But all this has made Carmella sad, and she wants booze to feel better. She does not care for the first glass, it tastes cheap and frantic, just like Sasha Banks. Sasha’s music hits, Sommelier heads to the ramp to run interference but Banks comes from behind into the ring. Banks throws champagne into Carmella’s face, and looks to lock in the Banks statement but Sommelier finally shows up to break that up. Banks slaps him, tries the backstabber but Carmella with another gimmicked bottle to the small of the back takes Banks down. Carmella poses as that segment ends. The promo was a bit too long and repetitive in verbiage, but Carmella delivered it well enough and she got to a salient point by the end. Just wish the journey to get there had been smoother.

That sends us to the back, Owens is with a trainer but Jey Uso is here to attack him. Jey winds up slamming Owens through a table, then screams at Owens to stay down. These are verging on comedy skits now instead of horrifying beatings, how many more times are we going to do this? That sends us to break again.

Back from break, and Otis is here with Chad Gable.

Match #3: Otis w/ Chad Gable vs. Shinsuke Nakamura w/ Cesaro

Nakamura with a go behind early but Otis over powers him. They trade arm wringer escapes, though Otis just used a slam then a falling headbutt. Nakamura to the apron, he lands a kick then heads out of the ring and hits a running knee to Otis draped on the apron. Grounded knees from Nakamura in the ring, then kicks as Otis gets back up. Otis is firing up though and lands a clothesline then a flapjack. Running discus clothesline from Otis, he hits an avalanche in the corner and sets for the Caterpillar but Gable is up on the apron and wants him to do a suplex instead. Nakamura counters with a roll up for a near fall. Otis with an exploder suplex, then a Vader bomb to pick up the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Otis pinned Nakamura

Rating: 1 star

Nearly dud territory, but this is what should have happened last week to introduce this duo and set up the tag team failures later.

In the back Sami agonizes over his Sami Awards. He runs off to get polish for the “trophies” and as he’s gone Big E shows up, sort of laughing maniacally.

That sends us to some badly animated doohickey with Drew McIntyre then a series of other guys hitting finishers on a 2020 monster. I’m not sure if that was awful or great. Both maybe? Anyway that sends us to break.

We come back to Otis and Gable celebrating in the back. Gable asks why Otis didn’t hit the Caterpillar, Gable says the Alpha philosophy is “don’t do what I say, do what I mean”. I kind of hate that I get what he’s going for there. He tells Otis to rehydrate.

Now to the top of the entrance ramp where Sami Zayn is here to present the Sami awards. Because the Slammy’s have taken a dive recently, they’re about highlighting corporate favortism while the Sami’s are about the will of the people. He sends us to a video package all about how great he is. Back from that he’s ready to present the first Sami award for Comeback of the Year. He brings up names like Edge, and Roman Reigns but does feel his name is in contention. He opens the envelope and the winner is Sami Zayn. Apparently this is a surprise, and he’s happy about the recognition. He doesn’t want to make this all about himself though, so next up will be the Sami for Match of the Year. The award goes to. . . Sami Zayn vs. AJ Styles vs. Jeff Hardy in a ladder match. Sami really wanted to win this one. Next is the big one, Superstar of the Year. The winner is. . . Big E. Big E shows up, shoves Sami aside and is happy. He thanks his college therapist first, Zayn shoves him aside, trying to get a recount but Big E just clubs him to the body. Big E tosses Sami down the ramp, takes his trophy, thanks the crowd again and then breaks the trophy to stand tall. A little too long, but Big E does goofy well and he’s found the right kind of dance partner in Zayn.

In the back with Kayla, she’s got Bayley for an interview. Bayley heard Bianca’s interview earlier and thinks it was nice of Bianca to have said nice things about her earlier. She runs down Bianca’s track and field accomplishments, but that doesn’t matter in the ring. Tonight she’s going to put Bianca on the mat.

Back to the ring for Bianca Belair’s entrance. She’ll battle Bayley next.

Back from break and Bayley is ready to head to the ring.

Match #4: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley

They tie up, Belair is stronger and avoids Bayley. Bayley stomps the foot, Belair returns it. Bayley ties up Belair in the ropes, but does break clean. Shoulder tackle from Belair then she had stands over Bayley. Bayley to the apron and snaps Belair over the top rope. Belair sweeps the legs and then pulls Bayley back into the ring. Belair with a gymnastics routine, mocks Bayley again then kicks her in the face when Bayley charges at her. Bayley avoids a handspring move and then slams the arm of Belair on the ring apron. On the outside Bayley slams Belair into the barricade to send us to another break. Slightly odd pacing there, we barely got back.

We come back to Bayley tossing Belair out of the ring again. Belair shoves Bayley into the ring steps and gets back in the ring. Bayley barely beats the count. They trade rights and both are down again. More rights from Belair as they’re up, she drives Bayley to the shoulder and unloads on her. Delayed suplex from Belair, then she kips up, guess her time selling the arm is done. Belair works the arm of Bayely, hits a handstand springboard moonsault for a 2 count. Backbreaker from Belair, then another one for a near fall. Belair drags Bayley to the corner, then climbs up top but Bayley catches her with a right. Bayley with a top rope attempt but Belair hits a suplex after avoiding that. Bayley drops a charging Belair onto the top rope then charges but eats the same move. Spinebuster from Belair but that only gets 2. Bayley lands a kick, rolls up Belair and tries to put her feet on the ropes but the ref catches that. Belair blocks a belly to belly, avoids a rush and gets a couple of roll ups then sets for a powerbomb but Bayley rakes the eyes, hits a Road Map and wins.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Bayley pinned Belair

Rating: 2 stars

Not bad, but while Belair has personality and athletic ability she still doesn’t quite feel like a finished product. Though that might be entirely by design, and kudos if it is because it’s coming across.

Roman Reigns comes to the ring again with Heyman and Jey. Apparently Roman will deliver a promo to close the show after the break.

Back from break and Roman gets a mic from Heyman. He can’t understand why Kevin Owens is blowing his chance to be in the main event of PPV and on the Island of Relevancy. This is a chance for legacy- he’s cut off by the music of Kevin Owens. Owens staggers down to the ring, Jey Uso looks to intercept but Owens gets a chair and clobbers him a few times. Owens into the ring and starts brawling with Roamn. Jey from behind with a super kick, then Roman spears Owens. Roman with more chair shots while Jey sends hardware into the ring. Jey sets up a couple of tables while Roman lays in more chair shots. Roman tosses Owens into Jey, who hits a spinebuster through the first table. Roman asks Owens if this is all worth it. He Samoan drops Owens through the second table. Jey heads out to get a third table, while Roman uses the broken table pieces to abuse Owens some more. Roman buries Owens in the rubble, Jey gets ladders into the ring. They bury Owens under tables, ladders, and chairs then they abuse the pile of detritus. Roman and company head up the ramp and into the back. They meet Kayla at the gorilla position, but Owens is fighting back to his feet and they see that on the monitor. Owens has a mic, he tells Roman nothing can keep him down. At TLC he’s going to take the title, or die trying. That ends the show. Not the strongest segment, but at least they avoided the comedy bits that was turning into with Jey jumping Owens constantly.