Women’s Title Exchange & More Set For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has announced the lineup for tonight’s “new era” of WWE Smackdown, including a Women’s Championship exchange and more. WWE has released the preview for tonight’s show, which notes that the change of the Raw and Smackdown Women’s Championships will take place between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair tonight.

Also set for the show is Xavier Woods’ coronation as King of the Ring, with Kofi Kingston set to join him. The show kicks off at 8 PM ET tonight on FOX, and 411 will of course have live coverage.

The full preview reads: