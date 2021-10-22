wrestling / News
Women’s Title Exchange & More Set For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
WWE has announced the lineup for tonight’s “new era” of WWE Smackdown, including a Women’s Championship exchange and more. WWE has released the preview for tonight’s show, which notes that the change of the Raw and Smackdown Women’s Championships will take place between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair tonight.
Also set for the show is Xavier Woods’ coronation as King of the Ring, with Kofi Kingston set to join him. The show kicks off at 8 PM ET tonight on FOX, and 411 will of course have live coverage.
The full preview reads:
A new era of SmackDown begins tonight
With the new WWE Draft rosters now in full effect, find out which Superstars will make a name for themselves on Friday nights.
Plus, tune in to see what ramifications are in store for the blue brand and reigning Universal Champion Roman Reigns following an epic WWE Crown Jewel clash.
Catch all the action live tonight at 8/7 C on Fox.
Xavier Woods ready for his official King of the Ring Coronation tonight
Hear ye, hear ye! The time has finally come for Xavier Woods to be crowned King of the Ring.Join Kofi Kingston for the official coronation as his New Day teammate officially becomes King Xavier just one night removed from winning the tournament at WWE Crown Jewel.The festivities happen live tonight on SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX!
WWE Women’s Championship Title Exchange tonight
SmackDown could very well have a new Women’s Champion on its season premiere, and so will Raw!As Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch prepare to swap rosters, it appears a WWE Women’s Championship Title Exchange will take place tonight on SmackDown to ensure a smooth transition.Will Flair become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion and Big-Time Becks become Raw’s new Women’s Champion?Find out when it all goes down tonight at 8/7 C on FOX!
