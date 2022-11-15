wrestling / News

Women’s WarGames Advantage Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

November 14, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE has announced a women’s WarGames Advantage match for next week’s episode of Raw. WWE announced on tonight’s show that next Monday’s episode will see a member of Team Bianca battle a member of Team Damage CTRL for advantage in the match at Survivor Series.

The match is the first announced for next Monday’s show, which airs live on USA Network.

