wrestling / News
Women’s WarGames Advantage Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
November 14, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has announced a women’s WarGames Advantage match for next week’s episode of Raw. WWE announced on tonight’s show that next Monday’s episode will see a member of Team Bianca battle a member of Team Damage CTRL for advantage in the match at Survivor Series.
The match is the first announced for next Monday’s show, which airs live on USA Network.
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho On Being Freaked Out During Health Scare Last Year, How Quickly It Came On
- Nick Aldis Issues Statement on NWA Becoming ‘The Most Toxic Brand’ in Wrestling
- Bret Hart on Regretting His History With Shawn Michaels, Leaving WWE for WCW
- Note on Wrestlers Featured on AEW Programming Since Acquisition of ROH