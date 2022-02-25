wrestling / News

World Title Match & More Set For Impact Sacrifice

February 24, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Sacrifice

Impact has announced a couple of bouts, including the World Championship match, for Impact Sacrifice. On tonight’s show, it was announced that Eddie Edwards will take on Rhino at the show, while Heath will challenge Moose for the Impact World Championship.

Impact Sacrifice airs March 5th as an Impact Plus! event. We’ll have an updated lineup for the event after tonight’s show.

