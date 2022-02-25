wrestling / News
World Title Match & More Set For Impact Sacrifice
Impact has announced a couple of bouts, including the World Championship match, for Impact Sacrifice. On tonight’s show, it was announced that Eddie Edwards will take on Rhino at the show, while Heath will challenge Moose for the Impact World Championship.
Impact Sacrifice airs March 5th as an Impact Plus! event. We’ll have an updated lineup for the event after tonight’s show.
#TeamIMPACT wants revenge on Honor No More and @TheEddieEdwards but @ScottDAmore said hands off until #Sacrifice! @TheEddieEdwards vs @Rhyno313 has been made official LIVE Saturday March 5th!#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/owpXA0AyVt
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 25, 2022
.@TheMooseNation kicked off #IMPACTonAXSTV but was interupted by @HEATHXXI and the challenge has been made! pic.twitter.com/zqwbNKYOsP
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 25, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Sw3rve The Realest Says Roman Reigns Spoke To Him After B-Fab’s WWE Release, Says She Was The Heart of Hit Row
- More Details On AEW’s Return To Las Vegas For Double or Nothing, Tony Khan Comments
- Goldberg Reveals He Had COVID When He Got Called About Match With Roman Reigns
- Bryan Danielson On His Decision To Go to AEW, Being Intimidated By the Wrestling Style There