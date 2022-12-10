wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 12
December 10, 2022
– WOW – Women of Wrestling has made the full episode 12 video available:
A NEW full episode of WOW – Women Of Wrestling is here! Which team do you think will be the next Tag Team Champion? WATCH the full episode to find out! 💣
The relentless battle between the Tag Teams is getting exciting as the tag team tournament draws closer. Don’t miss the Main Event between Tormenta & Wrecking Ball and Princess Aussie & Leia Makoa.
Chapter:
00:00 MATCH 1: BK Rhythm vs GI Jane
06:10 MATCH 2: Gigi Gianni & Adriana Gambino vs Stephy Slays & Keta Rush
14:26 MATCH 3: Glitch The Gamer vs Tiki Chamorro
20:24 MAIN EVENT: Tormenta & Wrecking Ball vs Princess Aussie & Leia Makoa.
