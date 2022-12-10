WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 12

– WOW – Women of Wrestling has made the full episode 12 video available:

A NEW full episode of WOW – Women Of Wrestling is here! Which team do you think will be the next Tag Team Champion? WATCH the full episode to find out! 💣

The relentless battle between the Tag Teams is getting exciting as the tag team tournament draws closer. Don’t miss the Main Event between Tormenta & Wrecking Ball and Princess Aussie & Leia Makoa.

Chapter:

00:00 MATCH 1: BK Rhythm vs GI Jane

06:10 MATCH 2: Gigi Gianni & Adriana Gambino vs Stephy Slays & Keta Rush

14:26 MATCH 3: Glitch The Gamer vs Tiki Chamorro

20:24 MAIN EVENT: Tormenta & Wrecking Ball vs Princess Aussie & Leia Makoa.