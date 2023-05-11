wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 35 Preview Clip & Synopsis
– WOW – Women of Wrestling released a synopsis and preview video for this weekend’s Episode 35. You can check out the lineup, synopsis, and preview clip below:
* Gigi Gianni and Amber Rodriguez vs. Jennifer Florez and Stephy Slays
* Kandi Krush, Princess Aussie, and Mystery Partner vs. Team Exile
* Reina Del Rey vs. The Heavy Metal Sisters
* WOW World Championship Match: Penelope Pink vs. Tiki Chamorro
EPISODE 35: “The Underdog” Tag Team action with Gigi Gianni and Amber Rodriguez taking on Jennifer Florez and Stephy Slays kicks off an hour of WOW. Plus, Kandi Krush has issued a challenge to Team Exile and the frigid Ice Cold, to face Krush, and the valiant Princess Aussie and an unknown third competitor in a three on three match! Who could the surprise partner be? Reina Del Rey squares up against The Heavy Metal Sisters. And Tiki Chamorro, the underdog, gets her shot at the WOW World Championship as she battles the WOW Champion Penelope Pink in our highly anticipated Main Event.
