WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 35 Preview Clip & Synopsis

– WOW – Women of Wrestling released a synopsis and preview video for this weekend’s Episode 35. You can check out the lineup, synopsis, and preview clip below:

* Gigi Gianni and Amber Rodriguez vs. Jennifer Florez and Stephy Slays

* Kandi Krush, Princess Aussie, and Mystery Partner vs. Team Exile

* Reina Del Rey vs. The Heavy Metal Sisters

* WOW World Championship Match: Penelope Pink vs. Tiki Chamorro