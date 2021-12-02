wrestling / News
WrestlePro Alaska Will Stream For Free On Youtube This Weekend
Wrestlepro has announced that their live events in Alaska this weekend will be available for free on Youtube. The events will take place in Palmer and Anchorage. Here’s a press release:
WRESTLEPRO ALASKA STREAMING LIVE FOR FREE THIS FRIDAY & SATURDAY
You read that right! We will be steaming BOTH events for FREE this Friday and Saturday live from Palmer & Anchorage, Alaska on the official WrestlePro YouTube Page!!
Make sure to set that reminder !!
The 3rd Annual Dream Sixteen makes its way to Alaska as we present “Crowning A Champion” Night 1 & 2 as we will crown our first WrestlePro Alaska Champion!
The card had a few changes as Tony Nese had to withdraw due to his recent signing with AEW and Crowbar also had to pull off. As always Card subject to change and the show must go on.. one of these 16 athletes will leave Alaska as our first ever WrestlePro Alaska Champion!
Dr. Bobby Wayward vs AJ Radical
Jerry Bishop vs Fallah Bahh
Dan Maff vs Bobcat McDillon
KC Navarro vs Tyler Payne
“Hurricane” John Walters vs World Famous CB
LSG vs Matt Cross
Kid Money vs Freya The Slaya
Vargas vs “One Legged Wonder” Zach Gowen
More Trending Stories
- Bob Costas Responds To Vince McMahon Saying He Wanted To Fight Him
- Ric Flair Thinks Seth Rollins Shouldn’t Have Admitted Fear After Fan Attack
- Tommy Dreamer Says The Katie Vick Angle Was Going To Lead To Triple H vs. Scott Vick At Wrestlemania
- Note On Possible Storyline Plans For Edge vs. The Miz, Edge’s Reference To John Morrison On WWE Raw