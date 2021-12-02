WrestlePro Alaska Will Stream For Free On Youtube This Weekend

Wrestlepro has announced that their live events in Alaska this weekend will be available for free on Youtube. The events will take place in Palmer and Anchorage. Here’s a press release:

WRESTLEPRO ALASKA STREAMING LIVE FOR FREE THIS FRIDAY & SATURDAY

You read that right! We will be steaming BOTH events for FREE this Friday and Saturday live from Palmer & Anchorage, Alaska on the official WrestlePro YouTube Page!!

Make sure to set that reminder !!

The 3rd Annual Dream Sixteen makes its way to Alaska as we present “Crowning A Champion” Night 1 & 2 as we will crown our first WrestlePro Alaska Champion!

The card had a few changes as Tony Nese had to withdraw due to his recent signing with AEW and Crowbar also had to pull off. As always Card subject to change and the show must go on.. one of these 16 athletes will leave Alaska as our first ever WrestlePro Alaska Champion!

Dr. Bobby Wayward vs AJ Radical

Jerry Bishop vs Fallah Bahh

Dan Maff vs Bobcat McDillon

KC Navarro vs Tyler Payne

“Hurricane” John Walters vs World Famous CB

LSG vs Matt Cross

Kid Money vs Freya The Slaya

Vargas vs “One Legged Wonder” Zach Gowen