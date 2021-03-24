WrestleReunion Rights Revert To Original Owner

The rights to the WrestleReunion footage have reverted back to Sal Corrente, the original owner. PWInsider reports that Corrente, who promoted the original events in 2005, has regained the rights after he lost them in court years ago to Live Nation, who had been awarded the rights through 2020.

The first feww shows, which took place in January through September of 2005, featured a host of matches that included the last teaming of the Fantastics (Tommy Rogers and Bobby Fulton), the only time that The Midnight Express and The Dudley Boyz faced off, the final Terry Funk vs. Dusty Rhodes one-on-one match, and more. PWInsider reports that the rights include many sit-down interviews that have never been released and perhaps more. There’s no word yet on how the content may be distributed, but Corrente is looking to do so.