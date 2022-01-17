wrestling / News

Wrestling Revolver Announces Shane Strickland For April Show

January 16, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE alumnus Shane Strickland is headed to Wrestling Revolver in April. Wrestling Revolver announced on Sunday at their Once Upon a Time in Iowa event that the former Isaiah “Swerve” Scott is set for their April 16th show.

Strickland was released, along with the rest of Hit Row, back in November.

