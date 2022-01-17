wrestling / News
Wrestling Revolver Announces Shane Strickland For April Show
January 16, 2022 | Posted by
WWE alumnus Shane Strickland is headed to Wrestling Revolver in April. Wrestling Revolver announced on Sunday at their Once Upon a Time in Iowa event that the former Isaiah “Swerve” Scott is set for their April 16th show.
Strickland was released, along with the rest of Hit Row, back in November.
Who's House? Swerve's House! @swerveconfident @PWRevolver #OnceUponREVOLVER
April 16th. pic.twitter.com/FalSo3fCRN
— Putting You Over (@PuttingUOver) January 17, 2022
REVOLVER RETURNS APRIL 16
"Swerve's House"
SHANE STRICKLAND IS BACK! pic.twitter.com/KT0xX0yFet
— The Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) January 17, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Says AEW Should Stop Referencing WWE If They’re Not Willing To Go Head-to-Head, Tony Khan Says Bischoff Is ‘Irresponsible’
- Natalya Has Her Assistant Release Statement After Fastest Loss Ever to Aliyah on WWE SmackDown
- Booker T On Jade Cargill Being Something Wrestling Has ‘Never Seen Before,’ Comparisons To Goldberg
- Lance Storm Says Wardlow vs. CM Punk Made Him Not Care About Punk’s Feud With MJF