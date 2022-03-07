wrestling / News

WWE Alumnus Joins Impact Broadcast Team at Tapings

March 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling has a new member of the commentary team in Santino Marella, according to a new report. Anthony Carelli, better known as Santino Marella, worked the commentary for Before the Impact at Sunday’s TV taping in Louisville according to PWInsider.

Carelli worked on commentary for the main event of Saturday’s Impact Sacrifice, which saw Moose defeat Heath Miller to retain the Impact World Title.

