WWE and MLW Reach Settlement Over Antitrust Lawsuit
WWE and MLW have reached a settlement in the antitrust lawsuit.
In 2022, MLW originally filed the lawsuit where they alleged WWE interfered with potential deals with VICE TV and the Tubi streaming service as MLW claimed they had a deal with Tubi in place, but WWE pressured them to drop it, or they would pull SmackDown from FOX since FOX owns Tubi.
The amended suit in March alleged WWE’s exclusivity agreements caused violations of the Sherman Antitrust Act regarding the pro wrestling media market in the United States with deals signed with NBC and FOX. It was also alleged WWE was engaging in unfair practices.
Per Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, court documents show a settlement is expected to be completed within the next 30 days:
Lawyers for both companies filed today:
"The Parties are in the process of completing the final settlement documents and expect to file the appropriate dismissal papers within the next thirty (30) days" pic.twitter.com/t3507vGJg4
— Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) December 11, 2023