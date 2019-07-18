WWE Announces Live Smackville Special For Next Weekend with WWE Title Match

– WWE has announced a live “Smackville” special to take place next weekend featuring a Triple Threat WWE Championship match. The event will take place from Nashville, Tennessee and will feature Kofi Kingston defending the WWE Championship against Dolph Ziggler and Samoa Joe. It streams on WWE Network.

Also set for the event is Shinsuke Nakamura defending the Intercontinental Championship against Finn Balor in an Extreme Rules rematch, and a performance by Elias. The full announcement is below: