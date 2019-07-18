wrestling / News
WWE Announces Live Smackville Special For Next Weekend with WWE Title Match
– WWE has announced a live “Smackville” special to take place next weekend featuring a Triple Threat WWE Championship match. The event will take place from Nashville, Tennessee and will feature Kofi Kingston defending the WWE Championship against Dolph Ziggler and Samoa Joe. It streams on WWE Network.
Also set for the event is Shinsuke Nakamura defending the Intercontinental Championship against Finn Balor in an Extreme Rules rematch, and a performance by Elias. The full announcement is below:
WWE is proud to announce the SMACKVILLE special event, featuring a Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship and streaming live from Nashville, Tenn. exclusively on the award-winning WWE Network on Saturday, July 27.
The explosive in-ring action will include a main event Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship in which Kofi Kingston will be challenged by Dolph Ziggler and Samoa Joe. In addition, newly crowned Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura will go head-to-head with former titleholder Finn Bálor in a rematch from WWE Extreme Rules. The evening will also feature a special musical performance by Elias.
Don’t miss SMACKVILLE, streaming live from Music City, U.S.A., on Saturday, July 27, at 9 ET/6 PT, exclusively on WWE Network.
