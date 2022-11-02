WWE News: Ava Raine Explains Why She Joined Schism on NXT, New SCRYPTS Vignette

– Ava Raine revealed herself as part of Schism last week, and on this week’s WWE NXT she explained exactly why she joined the group. Tonight’s episode saw Schism do a sit-down interview with Vic Joseph in which Raine explained that Joe Gacy was the only person who really got to know her in NXT, and how Schism there the only ones who checked in with her when she suffered an injury in training. Gacy spoke up and said that they’re not trying to get anything from having Raine in the group and are instead offering her something in unity. Raine also replied to a post by WWE BT Sports asking what her father would think, as you can see below:

irrelevant. — A V A (@AvaRaineWWE) November 2, 2022

– Tonight’s show saw the second vignette air for the mysterious new star SCRYPTS. The vignette was again a voicemail to the WWE Performance Center in which SCRYPT’s digitized voice said: