WWE News: Ava Raine Explains Why She Joined Schism on NXT, New SCRYPTS Vignette
– Ava Raine revealed herself as part of Schism last week, and on this week’s WWE NXT she explained exactly why she joined the group. Tonight’s episode saw Schism do a sit-down interview with Vic Joseph in which Raine explained that Joe Gacy was the only person who really got to know her in NXT, and how Schism there the only ones who checked in with her when she suffered an injury in training. Gacy spoke up and said that they’re not trying to get anything from having Raine in the group and are instead offering her something in unity. Raine also replied to a post by WWE BT Sports asking what her father would think, as you can see below:
Brainwashed? Not a chance. @AvaRaineWWE and The Schism know exactly what they're doing.#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/q8FfWdX4wR
– Tonight’s show saw the second vignette air for the mysterious new star SCRYPTS. The vignette was again a voicemail to the WWE Performance Center in which SCRYPT’s digitized voice said:
“You can screen my calls but you cannot screen my fury. One by one you all shall fall, so just let it happen, as it’s written on the walls. Coming to NXT almost feels like home. Because inside those ropes the canvas will be the place how I express how I feel in my bones. I will leave my mark, and I warned you all on my imminent start. Sincerely, SCRYPTS.
"You can screen my calls, but you cannot screen my fury."#WWENXT #SCRYPTS pic.twitter.com/W1GKXpGhDy
