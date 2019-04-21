WWE Backlash Reportedly Cancelled in Favor of Saudi Arabia PPV

– WWE has cancelled their planned Backlash PPV that was set to take place in June, according to a new report. Dave Meltzer noted on Sunday morning’s Wrestling Observer Radio that the company has cancelled the PPV, which was set to take place on June 16th in San Diego, California.

Meltzer noted that the reason for the cancellation has to do with the fact that WWE will reportedly be holding its next Saudi Arabia show on June 7th, and the company did not want to build to two PPVs in a nine-day period. This also means that the company will likely cancel the house shows set to take place in California during that week. There is no word yet on whether they’ve cancelled the planned (but not-yet-announced) NXT show in June 8th on San Jose.

The company never officially announced Backlash, and have yet to announce the Saudi show.