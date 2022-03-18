wrestling / News
WWE Now Selling Brock Lesnar Signature Replica Championship
March 18, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has begun selling a Signature Series replica championship for Brock Lesnar to celebrate his 20th anniversary with the company. WWE Shop is listing the replica title for $499.99.
The title, which begins shipping on April 18th, is described as follows:
To Commemorate the 20th anniversary of The Beast Incarnate’s explosive WWE debut, WWE shop has created a Brock Lesnar Signature Series Replica Title. Get yours today and celebrate the remarkable career of The Next Big Thing or get taken to Suplex City!
