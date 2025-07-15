Note On WWE Asking Bryan Danielson Not To Do ‘Yes’ Chants In 2023

Bryan Danielson busted out the “YES!” chants this weekend at All In: Texas, and a new report has details on WWE asking him not to do them back in 2023. Danielson noted in a Starrcast panel over the weekend that he was asked by WWE do stop doing the chants, and Fightful Select reports that the request goes back as far as his WWE exit in 2021 and more recently in 2023.

As noted back in 2021, Danielson had revealed that he was asked not to do the chants in AEW as it would infringe on their IP. He has largely avoided doing so but filed a trademark for the chant in 2023. WWE opposed the trademark and send Danielson an email again saying he was infringing on their intellectual property. There’s no word on how that played out, but Danielson has used it although he has never actively merchandised the phrase. His manager told him when it became available in 2023.

No word on if there has been any contact between WWE and Danielson over the chants since then.