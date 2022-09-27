WWE Cancels Sunday Stunner Event in Arizona

– PWInsider reports that WWE has canceled the Sunday Stunner event slated for Sunday, October 16 in Prescott Valley, Arizona at the Findlay Toyota Center. According to the report, fans who purchased tickets to the event will receive refunds for their tickets.

The event was scheduled to be WWE’s first event at the venue. The advertised card included The New Day vs. The Usos, Liv Morgan vs. Natalya vs. Shayna Baszler, and Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross.