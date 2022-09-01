wrestling / News

WWE Cancels Sunday Stunner Live Event in Eugene, Oregon

September 1, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Logo, WWE Night, Sam Alvey Image Credit: WWE

– Per Ticketmaster.com, WWE has canceled the Sunday Stunner show scheduled for Sept. 11 at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon (h/t PWInsider). Ticket holders will receive a refund from the original method of payment at the time of purchase, once funds are received from WWE.

