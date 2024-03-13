wrestling / News

WWE News: CM Punk In Attendance At NXT, What Happened After Show

March 12, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CM Punk WWE Raw 1-22-24 Image Credit: WWE

– CM Punk was in attendance at this week’s episode of WWE NXT, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Punk, who is currently out of action due to injury, was seen watching the show from a spot near the hard camera.

– The report also notes that after the show went off the air, Trick Williams cut a promo and asked Lash Legend how her knees were doing after their kiss. He then told her to call him.

