WWE News: Complete Bloodline Story Video Released, Ken Shamrock Appears On Dark Side Of The Cage
– WWE has released a four-hour video looking at the complete story of The Bloodline over the past five years. You can see the full video below, described as follows:
Watch the entire five-year saga of The Bloodline, including Roman Reigns allying with Paul Heyman in 2020, Sami Zayn becoming “The Honorary Uce” in 2022, The Rock transforming into “The Final Boss” in 2024 and many more iconic moments.
– PWInsider reports that WWE alumnus Ken Shamrock appeared in the season finale of Dark Side of the Cage. The season finale of the VICE TV show looked at the rise and fall of Jon “War Machine” Koppenhaver, who was sentenced to life in prison in 2017 after being convicted of 29 counts including including sexual assault, battery and kidnapping in an attack on his then-girlfriend Christy Mack.
