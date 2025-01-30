wrestling / News

WWE Confirms Triple H As WWE Hall of Fame 2025 Inductee

January 29, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Hall of Fame Triple H Image Credit: WWE

WWE has confirmed that Triple H will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. As noted earlier, it was reported that the WWE CCO will be the headliner for this year’s Hall of Fame class. While WWE did not confirm the headliner status, Shawn Michaels posted video of himself and The Undertaker informing Triple H that he would be inducted as a solo act this year.

You can see the video below. Triple H is the first person confirmed for the 2025 class.

