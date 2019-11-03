wrestling / Columns

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: WWE Crown Jewel, MLW Superfight, & NJPW Power Struggle Reviews

November 3, 2019 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WWE Crown Jewel - Team Hogan

photo The411onWrestling-KHC15_1A_zps84kblpqb.jpg

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 64. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Jeremy Lambert review WWE Crown Jewel, MLW Superfight, & NJPW Power Struggle and then discuss how much of a dumpster fire ROH has become. The show is approximately 106-minutes long.

* Intro
* WWE Crown Jewel Review/Post Show Drama: 2:00
* MLW Superfight Review: 42:10
* NJPW Power Struggle Review: 58:50
* Is ROH Now a “Dumpster Fire?”: 1:24:55

MLW, MLW Superfight, NJPW, NJPW Power Struggle, ROH, The 411 on Wrestling Podcast, WWE, WWE Crown Jewel, Larry Csonka

