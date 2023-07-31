wrestling / News

WWE, Triple H, Drew McIntyre and Others React to Passing of Adrian Street

July 31, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Adrian Street Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, influential wrestling icon ‘Exotic’ Adrian Street has passed away at the age of 82. The wrestling world has come out to pay tribute to the man, with comments from WWE, Triple H, Drew McIntyre and others.

WWE said in a statement:

WWE is saddened to learn that Adrian Street has passed away.

Born the son of a coal miner in Wales, Street enjoyed a nearly 60-year career that spanned the globe, as his flamboyant style entertained audiences and reimagined what was possible in sports-entertainment.

After competing as Kid Tarzan, “Exotic” Adrian Street was introduced to the world in bold fashion, as Street would make his way to the ring adorned in pastels and glitter with his glam-rock entrance music providing the perfect soundtrack.

Accompanied by his long-time manager and future wife, Miss Linda, Street worked throughout the UK, Germany, Mexico and Canada before finally settling in the Continental Championship Wrestling promotion in Birmingham, Alabama.

Street estimated that he competed in somewhere between 12,000 and 15,000 matches, but his influence stretched well-beyond in-ring competition. Street is credited with designing the gear worn by Mick Foley’s “Dude Love” during his rivalry with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

Street also starred alongside Ron Perlman in the 1981 film “Quest for Fire” and performed in the band “The Pile Drivers.”

WWE extends its condolences to Street’s family, friends, and fans.

Triple H wrote: “A genre-bending pioneer whose larger-than-life presence and ruthlessness between the ropes changed the wrestling world forever. Honored to have called Adrian Street a friend. My thoughts are with Miss Linda and the family, friends and fans of Adrian Street.

McIntyre added: “Adrian Street was before his time, a genuine trailblazer and one of the toughest men you could wish to meet. My thoughts go out to his wife Linda & the rest of his family and friends. RIP.

You can see more responses below:

