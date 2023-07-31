WWE, Triple H, Drew McIntyre and Others React to Passing of Adrian Street

As previously reported, influential wrestling icon ‘Exotic’ Adrian Street has passed away at the age of 82. The wrestling world has come out to pay tribute to the man, with comments from WWE, Triple H, Drew McIntyre and others.

WWE said in a statement:

WWE is saddened to learn that Adrian Street has passed away.

Born the son of a coal miner in Wales, Street enjoyed a nearly 60-year career that spanned the globe, as his flamboyant style entertained audiences and reimagined what was possible in sports-entertainment.

After competing as Kid Tarzan, “Exotic” Adrian Street was introduced to the world in bold fashion, as Street would make his way to the ring adorned in pastels and glitter with his glam-rock entrance music providing the perfect soundtrack.

Accompanied by his long-time manager and future wife, Miss Linda, Street worked throughout the UK, Germany, Mexico and Canada before finally settling in the Continental Championship Wrestling promotion in Birmingham, Alabama.

Street estimated that he competed in somewhere between 12,000 and 15,000 matches, but his influence stretched well-beyond in-ring competition. Street is credited with designing the gear worn by Mick Foley’s “Dude Love” during his rivalry with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

Street also starred alongside Ron Perlman in the 1981 film “Quest for Fire” and performed in the band “The Pile Drivers.”

WWE extends its condolences to Street’s family, friends, and fans.

Triple H wrote: “A genre-bending pioneer whose larger-than-life presence and ruthlessness between the ropes changed the wrestling world forever. Honored to have called Adrian Street a friend. My thoughts are with Miss Linda and the family, friends and fans of Adrian Street.”

McIntyre added: “Adrian Street was before his time, a genuine trailblazer and one of the toughest men you could wish to meet. My thoughts go out to his wife Linda & the rest of his family and friends. RIP.”

I’m deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my friend and truly a one off talent Adrian Street. My deepest condolences to Linda and Adrian’s family. Rest well.x — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) July 31, 2023

RIP

Exotic Adrian Street. A truly remarkable man. What a life. pic.twitter.com/2TI00hVSJv — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) July 31, 2023

So sad to hear about the passing of the great Adrian Street. A true pioneer and a trailblazer. Was honoured for him to be front row when we became the First Welsh champs in WWE. Condolences to Adrian’s wife Linda and his entire family.#RIPAdrianStreet ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Fxd09vm31P — Flash Morgan Webster (@Flash_Morgan) July 31, 2023

The impact & influence of “Exotic” Adrian Street, one of only a handful of talents to never step foot in a WWE ring, is unparalleled. Adrian was SO influential, WWF made efforts not once but TWICE to replicate his charisma & star-power. RIP to a true, trailblazing legend. pic.twitter.com/n7232tpjFo — Pollo Del Mar – Instagram.com/PolloDelMarFans (@TheGlamazonPDM) July 31, 2023

Rest In Peace wrestling legend "Exotic" Adrian Street. An enormous talent that went from the coal mines to the four corners of the world. Do yourself a favor and watch hos documentary on Peacock/WWE Network.https://t.co/lEI3cWL4l8 — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) July 31, 2023

We are incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Adrian Street. 💔 Wrestling has just lost another icon.#RIPAdrianStreet pic.twitter.com/ZXJ8H1ZhNP — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) July 31, 2023

One promo class at the UK performance centre, William Regal asked Adrian Street if he had “any critique” for the lads. Adrian misheard & replied, “My physique?” and proceeded to give us his waist & chest measurements, followed by an impromptu two hours of stories. Rest in peace — Sam Gradwell (@sam_gradwell) July 31, 2023

RIP Adrian Street! An incredible life story. Hilarious man. He made my first set of wrestling gear and was incredibly generous with his knowledge. He and miss Linda were so nice. — Fuego Del Sol! (@FuegoDelSol) July 31, 2023

My condolences go out to miss linda & family of adrian street. I worked against them in mix tags on Chris Adam's fair shows in 1988. Total bad ass and he didnt have to prove it to be a bully. — Missy Hyatt (@missyhyatt) July 31, 2023

"If you work hard enough, anything can happen" Rest In Peace

Adrian Street pic.twitter.com/WvSVFF9CtZ — Joseph Conners (@JosephConners) July 31, 2023