WWE News: Franky Monet On the Latest What’s NeXT, Second Episode of IIconics’ Podcast Online

May 28, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Franky Monet WWE NXT

– Franky Monet picked up a win in her NXT debut this week, and she discussed her arrival on the brand with What’s NeXT. You can see the video below, which features an appearance by Money and her dog Prince Presley. It’s described as follows:

“Franky Monet and Prince Presley join McKenzie Mitchell and Alicia Taylor to reflect on Franky’s fashion influences, her NXT Women’s Championship aspirations and more.”

– The second episode of Off Her Chops, the podcast from Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee (the former IIconics) is online. You can see the video below, described as:

“Pork Chops, we made it to episode 2!!

Thank you for continuing to come on this journey with us.
On this weeks episode we talk partner pet peeves! We also introduce a new segment called Spelling Bee where we try to out-spell each other and end with our usual Q&A.”

