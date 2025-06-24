WWE News: Goldberg Vows To Beat Up Gunther On Raw, Ludwig Kaiser Appears In Backstage Segment

– Goldberg vowed to beat the hell out of Gunther at Saturday Night’s Main Event on this week’s Raw, though he used a distinctly different word. Monday night’s show featured a sitdown interview between Goldberg and Michael Cole where the WWE Hall of Famer talked about why he wanted to face Gunther in his final match. Goldberg said that Gunther embarrassed him in front of his family at WWE Bad Blood and that he couldn’t let that stand, so when he was considering his opponent for his last match the Ring General was a perfect choice.

Goldberg then vowed to “beat the f**k” out of Gunther at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

– Ludwig Kaiser showed back up on WWE TV in a backstage segment on Rw. Kaiser, who hasn’t been seen since the Smackdown before WrestleMania 41, was backstage in a segment where Penta and Chad Gable got into a backstage brawl.