WWE Icons: Lex Luger Documentary Delayed, New Release Date TBD

Wrestling Inc reports that the WWE Icons documentary focusing on Lex Luger will not air tomorrow as planned, as the premiere date has been postponed. According to sources, WWE decided to delay the premiere so it can be supported by a stronger lead-in program. It’s unknown at this time when WWE will choose to debut the episode.

The documentary features interviews with Luger, Sting, Bret Hart, Ric Flair, Bruce Prichard and Jim Cornette. It will look at his legal issues, his addiction and the death of Miss Elizabeth in 2003. The episode about Luger is the latest in the series which has included a look at Yokozuna, Rob Van Dam and Beth Phoenix. An episode about the British Bulldog, Davey Boy Smith, has yet to air.