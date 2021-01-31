wrestling / News
WWE Icons: Revisited Livestream Features Bret Hart & More Telling Yokozuna Stories
January 31, 2021 | Posted by
WWE’s Icons: Revisited livestream is online, with Bret Hart, Sgt. Slaughter, and Rikishi telling stories about Yokozuna. You can see the livestream video below, which starts at 1 PM ET/10 AM PT and is described as follows:
“Dive deeper into the legend of Yokozuna with Matt Camp and Ryan Pappolla as they dissect the premiere episode of WWE Icons and bring on WWE Hall of Famers Bret Hart, Rikishi and Sgt. Slaughter for additional stories about their time with the two-time WWE Champion.”
