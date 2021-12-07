WWE Posts Job Openings For Live Events Director, Documentary Producer, More

WWE has listed some new job openings including for an international live events director and documentary producer. You can see the new listings below:

* Director, International Live Events

Key Responsibilities:

* Work with local Promoters and buildings on availability and booking

* Coordinate with HQ on booking/routing of live events internationally; market selection and scheduling

* Develop live event market assessments by analyzing current market conditions, brand strength and using local intel to help determine suitable touring options aligned with international business strategy

Work with local promoters, venues and ticket agents

* Ensure the relevant permits and contracts with local agents/vendors and government entities and in place for successful execution of the events

* Work with local promoters, Kent Productions and finance on live event P&Ls to determine event profitability and assist with final settlements as required

* Budgeting / forecasting for all international live events

* Liaise with local promoters, production teams and venues to ensure technical rider requirements are met and site visits conducted by Kent Productions/WWE Production team

* Liaise with local promoters on global logistics and mobility, visas and immigration

* Pricing and scaling of arenas, P&L and budget management

* Create and analyze various ticket sales reports on event sales and trends; develop and adjust strategies to leverage peek sales windows

* Marketing & promotion of live events:

* Develop Marketing strategy and creative ideas for Live Events and Tours

* Develop and implement media and advertising campaigns by utilizing WWE owned media, existing WWE partners and PR agencies in market

* Coordinate with local promoters to craft and execute sales and marketing strategies, including paid media

* Work with creative and TV teams to develop custom creative strategies for each market taking into consideration local market requirements and regional office / Int’l team feedback

* Responsible for all event listings on wwe.com

* Coordinate with other LOBs to manage Comp Ticket requests

* Travel to Int’l Live Events – Onsite Event Management:

* Manage Promoters and Production onsite to ensure best practices adhered to regarding talent relations, local production, logistics

* Manage all aspects of the VIP Program

* Establish, grow and evolve venue relationships within targeted markets

* Facilitate/resolve matters pertaining to live event merchandise sales at each live event

* Accompany talent at appearances on tours adhering to talent relations best practices

* Work closely with Promoter and Box office on Comp ticket delivery and hospitality Qualifications: * Highly organized, calm under pressure

* 7+ years of experience, marketing, promoting live events, project management, and business operations

* Persuasive, clear, and concise verbal and written communication skills driven by solid business logic and keen judgment on when, how often, and when not to communicate to senior leadership and other contacts

* Strong analytical and financial skills anchored by natural, common-sense thinking

* Outstanding facilitator for cross-functional collaboration to define complex issues, facilitate ideas, influence thinking, and build consensus around decisions

* Exceptional project management, organizational, and time management skills, with the ability to lead multiple projects in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment

* Proficient in MS Office suite, especially PowerPoint and Excel

* Able to give and receive constructive criticism, especially when initiatives are off-track, over-budget and/or behind-schedule, including the ability to support the EVP in holding individuals accountable, coaching, and correcting performance, while fostering influential interpersonal relationships

* Self-motivated with a positive, can-do attitude; poise and grace under pressure

* Professional in always maintaining the highest degree of discretion and confidentiality

* Willing and able to work a flexible schedule including late nights and weekends on a regular basis

* Able to travel for business as needed (approximately 10-20%)

* Bachelor’s degree required; MBA a plus

Producer, WWE Documentaries

WWE is seeking an accomplished & creative producer to write, produce and edit for our Network Documentary unit. This individual is a self-efficient, solution-oriented, motivated producer who is capable of producing field shoots under tight guidelines as a member of the WWE Documentary team. Responsibilities:

* Produces documentaries & episodic series from concept to completion

* Field produce interviews, behind the scenes access with talent and subjects

* Responsible for writing scripts and video editing documentaries

* Assists as preditor, & in the field on various documentary projects

* Actively maximizes cross-platform potential of network documentaries

* Collaborate with AMG social team to broaden the scope and awareness of WWE’s Network Documentary unit

* Works independently conducting interviews, writing and editing while leading junior producers to support documentaries

* Accepts feedback from upper management on shooting, story and editing

* Works alongside AMG Creative to design high end graphics elements

* Produces content with an emphasis on innovation, emerging technologies and platform specific storytelling

* Create unique concepts while working within appropriate budget

* Provide feedback to junior producers to develop their skills as storytellers

* Able to produce variety of WWE Network documentary series for both internal productions and external third parties Qualifications:

*7+ years of related work experience in feature / documentary production

* Experience identifying, developing, producing and directing documentaries

* Editing experience on features & documentaries with applications such as Avid, Final Cut Pro and Adobe

* Experience with high end camera crews as well as field production, managing a video/film shoot and producing/directing on-air talent

* Experience interviewing subjects in the field

* Manager, Global Sales Partnership Operations

The Manager of Global Sales Partnership Operations will join a dynamic and growing sales team, driving progress to annual goals and strategic objectives. This professional will need to successfully bridge the gap between strategic and tactical planning while serving as an advisor and confidant to the Global Sales Partnership team. Prioritization, project management, ability to maintain a high degree of discretion as well to influence and reach amicable solutions are key. Candidate should thrive in a supportive team environment that prizes collaboration, innovation, and self-starters in all roles. Responsibilities

* Help to manage internal cross-functional communication. Provide guidance, direction and communicate updates to GSP Head of Sales and the broader team as needed.

* Coordinate deliverables across multiple functions; lead and/or consult on complex project issues as they arise. Track status of legal agreements with Legal and Business Development teams as well as assist in facilitation of internal approvals needed by GSP team.

* Serve as proxy for internal exec-level meetings, present relevant team updates and report out any follow up.

* Partner with Chief Brand Officer (CBO) Office Manager to ensure seamless day-to-day operations and accurate allocation of GSP time to enable her to deliver on key objectives and focus on priority initiatives.

* Focus on operational details and establish new and improve existing processes and protocols to ensure consistency, efficiency and clarity across team and organization.

* Help develop long-term team growth plans. Build annual employee engagement, team building and learning opportunities for department. Partner with HR to support recruiting, hiring/on-boarding and termination of employees.

* Work with GSP, Chief Revenue Officer, Publicity and Marketing on Hospitality events and presentations. Create documents, presentations, reports, etc. on behalf of the GSP team for internal and external use.

* Track the P&L and budgets of GSP organization; work with FP&A contact to proactively identify areas of cost saving and efficiencies across the department.

* Inform and advise team on all internal issues, where a potential breakdown may occur and work behind the scenes to mediate any issues and proactively work to determine solutions.

* Lead internal cross-functional task forces around priority events/initiatives and coordinate administrative tasks as needed.

* Live Event Marketing Manager, Midwest