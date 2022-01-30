wrestling / News
WWE News: Lana Was Contacted For Royal Rumble Appearance, Other Notes On Women’s Match
– Lana was reportedly contacted regarding an appearance in Saturday’s women’s Royal Rumble match. PWInsider reports that WWE reached out to CJ Perry about a potential return and some in the company believed it would happen as late as last week, though of course it didn’t end up coming to pass.
– The site notes that many of the former Diva’s-era talents were very emotional backstage, as they hadn’t been at WWE events in years and had a chance to catch up. Many women brought their kids in for the weekend as well. While a number of the returnees turned down photo and autograph requests before the match in order to keep the surprise, it was a different story after the show was over.
– Ivory, who appeared in the match, filmed an episode of Table For 3 over the weekend.
