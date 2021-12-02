wrestling / News
WWE May Be Considering Dropping NXT Cruiserweight Title
At WWE NXT 2.0 Wargames this weekend, Joe Gacy will challenge Roderick Strong for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. This is happening even though Gacy is not within the 205 weight limit for the belt, which was waived for the match. Gacy has threatened to change the belt into an “all-inclusive” title, as he says that the term cruiserweight discriminates against other wrestlers.
In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that WWE was indeed considering dropping the NXT Crusierweight title as part of their continued changes for the brand. Whether that means Gacy wins the belt on Sunday and gets the belt he wants remains to be seen.
It was noted that in the past, wrestlers had to be legitimately 205 pounds in order to wrestle in the division. Those restrictions could change if the belt is changed or dropped entirely.
