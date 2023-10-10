WWE Is Not Currently In Negotiations With CM Punk

A new Fightful Select report indicates that WWE and CM Punk are not in talks or negotiations to get the wrestler signed with the company at this time. As of this writing, Fightful’s ranking sources at WWE stated that any rumors of Punk joining WWE are incorrect and that the company has not reached out to Punk with any overtures. Sources from Punk’s side indicated that the talent was at most attempting superficial explorations on potentially approaching WWE but that Punk’s stance was largely one of waiting to see if the company would contact him first. Reports from within WWE also stated that some talent expressed their own curiosity about the possibility internally but were told Punk would not be returning to WWE at the moment. As always, situations within the industry can change quickly, and additional updates will be provided as soon as they become available.