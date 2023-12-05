WWE Releases New Ken Shamrock T-Shirts

WWE has released a number of new T-Shirts for Ken Shamrock. WWE Shop released several shirts for sale on Monday for the UFC Hall of Famer, as you can see at the link.

As PWInsider reports, this would suggest that Shamrock has possibly come to some sort of deal with WWE such as a Legends deal. It’s important to note that no deal has been confirmed at this point.

Shamrock had a two-year run with WWE during the Attitude Era that ended in 199. He has since worked for TNA/Impact Wrestling, NJPW and several independent promotions.