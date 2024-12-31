wrestling / News

WWE News: New Teaser Video Airs On Raw, Raw On USA Network Celebration Video

December 30, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw 0 Teaser Image Credit: WWE

– A new “0” teaser aired on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s show saw a new teaser that you can see below, revealing a distinctive face design:

– Monday night’s WWE was the final episode on USA Network before the show moves to Netflix next week, and a video package aired to celebrate the show’s history on the network as you can see below:

