WWE News: New Teaser Video Airs On Raw, Raw On USA Network Celebration Video
December 30, 2024 | Posted by
– A new “0” teaser aired on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s show saw a new teaser that you can see below, revealing a distinctive face design:
— WWE (@WWE) December 31, 2024
– Monday night’s WWE was the final episode on USA Network before the show moves to Netflix next week, and a video package aired to celebrate the show’s history on the network as you can see below:
#WWERaw and @USANetwork made history together for many years and many moments! Thanks for the memories. pic.twitter.com/hXgYCKtQTU
— WWE (@WWE) December 31, 2024
