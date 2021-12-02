WWE News: Alexa Bliss Wishes She Could Have Wrestled Ember Moon More, ICW Fear and Loathing Set For WWE Network, NXT UK Lineup

– Dean Muhtadi (former Mojo Rawley) shared an article about real-life wrestling friendships that never made it to TV. The top spot went to his own friendship with Alexa Bliss, who took the chance to mention her other friendship with Ember Moon. Bliss regretted that the two weren’t able to wrestle more before WWE released Moon last month.

She wrote: “Also a shame @WWEEmberMoon and I didn’t have more matches together 😂 we had way too much fun . ESP being one of my best friends & bridesmaids lol”

– ICW (Insane Championship Wrestling) in Scotland has announced that their two-night Fear and Loathing event on December 11 and December 18 will air on Peacock and the WWE Network.

– Here’s the lineup for today’s WWE NXT UK:

*NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov vs. Rampage Brown

*NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura vs. Xia Brookside