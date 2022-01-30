wrestling / News
WWE News: Attendance Announced For Royal Rumble, New Ronda Rousey Shirt, Talking Smack Highlights
– WWE announced the attendance for tonight’s Royal Rumble 2022 event at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The event drew an announced attendance of 44,930 people. You can view a clip of the attendance announcement below:
The WWE Universe is out in full force in St. Louis! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/Bw0fJFaaAp
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
– Following her glorious return and women’s Rumble win at tonight’s event, WWE Shop has released a new Ronda Rousey t-shirt, which you can view below:
The baddest woman in #WWE is back! New @RondaRousey t-shirt available now at #WWEShop. #RoyalRumble #RondaRouseyhttps://t.co/IXhGESFiif pic.twitter.com/8oPuKdE3I7
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) January 30, 2022
– WWE released the following highlights from today’s Talking Smack:
