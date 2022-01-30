wrestling / News

WWE News: Attendance Announced For Royal Rumble, New Ronda Rousey Shirt, Talking Smack Highlights

January 29, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Royal Rumble Ronda Rousey Image Credit: WWE/Twitter

– WWE announced the attendance for tonight’s Royal Rumble 2022 event at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The event drew an announced attendance of 44,930 people. You can view a clip of the attendance announcement below:

– Following her glorious return and women’s Rumble win at tonight’s event, WWE Shop has released a new Ronda Rousey t-shirt, which you can view below:

– WWE released the following highlights from today’s Talking Smack:

