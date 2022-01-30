wrestling / News
Highlights, Entrants and Elimination Order For 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble Match (Pics, Video)
Ronda Rousey returned to WWE after three years at the Royal Rumble tonight and won the women’s Royal Rumble match, last eliminating Charlotte Flair. The match saw several surprise entrants, as well as many that were advertised. Rousey entered the match at #28 and eliminated four women. This ties her with Flair for most in the match. Rousey’s return was rumored over the past couple of days, with today’s reports indicating she was definitely in the match.
This was Rousey’s first Rumble appearance and first win.
You can follow along with our live coverage of the Royal Rumble here.
Order of Entry:
1. Sasha Banks
2. Melina
3. Tamina
4. Kelly Kelly
5. Aliyah
6. Liv Morgan
7. Queen Zelina
8. Bianca Belair
9. Dana Brooke
10. Michelle McCool
11. Sonya Deville
12. Natalya
13. Cameron
14. Naomi
15. Carmella
16. Rhea Ripley
17. Charlotte Flair
18. Ivory
19. Brie Bella
20. Mickie James
21. Alicia Fox
22. Nikki A.S.H.
23. Summer Rae
24. Nikki Bella
25. Sarah Logan
26. Lita
27. Mighty Molly
28. Ronda Rousey
29. Shotzi
30. Shayna Baszler
Order of Elimination
1. Melina by Sasha Banks
2. Kelly Kelly by Sasha Banks
3. Sasha Banks by Queen Zelina
4. Dana Brooke by Michelle McCool
5. Tamina by Natalya
6. Cameron by Sonya Deville
7. Sonya Deville by Naomi
8. Carmella by Rhea Ripley
9. Queen Zelina by Rhea Ripley
10. Aliyah by Charlotte Flair
11. Naomi by Sonya Deville
12. Ivory by Rhea Ripley
13. Michelle McCool by Mickie James
14. Summer Rae by Natalya
15. Alicia Fox by Nikki Bella
16. Sarah Logan by Nikki Bella
17. Liv Morgan by Brie Bella
18. Mickie James by Lita
19. Mighty Molly by Nikki A.S.H.
20. Nikki A.S.H. by Ronda Rousey
21. Nikki Bella by Brie Bella
22. Brie Bella by Ronda Rousey
23. Shotzi by Ronda Rousey
24. Natalya by Bianca Belair
25. Lita by Charlotte Flair
26. Rhea Ripley by Charlotte Flair
27. Shayna Baszler by Bianca Belair
28. Bianca Belair by Charlotte Flair
29. Charlotte Flair by Ronda Rousey
30-Woman #RoyalRumble Match entrants thread ⤵️
1️⃣ Can #TheBoss go the distance?? @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/BvI4FoZG40
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
QUEEN ZELINA HAS ELIMINATED THE BOSS!#RoyalRumble @TheaTrinidad @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/9QcgbfWVkU
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
1️⃣4️⃣ IT'S GLOW TIME. #RoyalRumble @NaomiWWE pic.twitter.com/F3jmtTke1r
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
1️⃣3️⃣ Cameron has entered the #RoyalRumble! @ArianeAndrew pic.twitter.com/hUIRKDyQN7
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
1️⃣5️⃣ All eyes on The Most Beautiful Woman in All of WWE! #RoyalRumble @CarmellaWWE pic.twitter.com/Jrbm00YXnT
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
1️⃣6️⃣ BRUTALITY has come to the #RoyalRumble Match! @RheaRipley_WWE pic.twitter.com/VNf6TAjcxn
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
1️⃣7️⃣ @MsCharlotteWWE will look to change the game from the 17th spot. #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/dScUUVZ1yd
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
1️⃣8️⃣ 🚨 Bite your tongue and mind your manners! Ivory is here! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/DOcTAqBPyx
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
1️⃣9️⃣ 🗣 BRieee MOOooddDDeeEEE!! @BellaTwins
BELLA ARMY WHERE YOU AT?!?! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/5e9EvbNS5m
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
2️⃣0️⃣ The door is open for Impact Knockouts World Champion @MickieJames to punch her ticket to #WrestleMania! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/wv1WQXiDeK
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
2️⃣1️⃣ @AliciaFoxy is here! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/eUVZWyRqFj
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
🎶 HARDCORE COUNTRY 🎶
Impact Women's Champion @MickieJames is ready for action! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/ByEIvMS4pN
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
2️⃣2️⃣ @WWENikkiASH draws No. 22! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/rY39Yad055
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
2️⃣3️⃣ 🎶 Call to me, call to me!!🎶#RoyalRumble @DanielleMoinet pic.twitter.com/wFD1Gyfwju
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
2️⃣4️⃣ Nikki @BellaTwins is back in action at #RoyalRumble! pic.twitter.com/UBaTHZAZYg
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
2️⃣5️⃣ Sarah Logan is ready to go! #RoyalRumble @SarahRowe pic.twitter.com/I7VIdVgbkI
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
😮#RoyalRumble @BellaTwins @YaOnlyLivvOnce @SarahRowe pic.twitter.com/1MV8aZQY48
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
2️⃣6️⃣ 🗣 LET'S GOOOOO!!!#RoyalRumble @AmyDumas pic.twitter.com/ZoYmrrwbJW
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
2️⃣7️⃣ It's Mighty Molly!#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/Ixl7yM95zi
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
2️⃣8️⃣ 🤯🤯🤯🤯#RoyalRumble @RondaRousey pic.twitter.com/yYaGkX0fkU
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
THE ROWDY ONE IS BACK.@RondaRousey is in the #RoyalRumble Match!!! pic.twitter.com/qUEHGwMlhn
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
2️⃣9️⃣ WELCOME TO THE BALL PIT! @ShotziWWE #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/Ryzu8SP3yR
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
3️⃣0️⃣ @QoSBaszler draws No. 30!#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/rDQL1NMFsg
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
Turnabout is fair play as @SonyaDevilleWWE crushes @NaomiWWE's #WrestleMania dream.
Stream #RoyalRumble LIVE exclusively on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else! pic.twitter.com/iKOGlPO83o
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
It's down to @RondaRousey and @MsCharlotteWWE!#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/Ny6NNLb9Jc
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
The Baddest Woman on the Planet is headed to #WrestleMania!!! #RoyalRumble @RondaRousey pic.twitter.com/9fWa9ZXDgC
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
👏👏👏👏#RoyalRumble #WrestleMania @RondaRousey pic.twitter.com/HZ93RoKbrM
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) January 30, 2022
More Trending Stories
- More Backstage Notes & Rumors for WWE Royal Rumble 2022, Talk of No Kickoff Show Matches
- Backstage Details on Vince McMahon Changing Plans for WWE Royal Rumble 2022
- Backstage Rumor on Latest Return for WWE Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Backstage Notes on Glowing Reviews for Johnny Knoxville Behind the Scenes in WWE