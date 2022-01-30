Highlights, Entrants and Elimination Order For 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble Match (Pics, Video)

Ronda Rousey returned to WWE after three years at the Royal Rumble tonight and won the women’s Royal Rumble match, last eliminating Charlotte Flair. The match saw several surprise entrants, as well as many that were advertised. Rousey entered the match at #28 and eliminated four women. This ties her with Flair for most in the match. Rousey’s return was rumored over the past couple of days, with today’s reports indicating she was definitely in the match.

This was Rousey’s first Rumble appearance and first win.

Order of Entry:

1. Sasha Banks

2. Melina

3. Tamina

4. Kelly Kelly

5. Aliyah

6. Liv Morgan

7. Queen Zelina

8. Bianca Belair

9. Dana Brooke

10. Michelle McCool

11. Sonya Deville

12. Natalya

13. Cameron

14. Naomi

15. Carmella

16. Rhea Ripley

17. Charlotte Flair

18. Ivory

19. Brie Bella

20. Mickie James

21. Alicia Fox

22. Nikki A.S.H.

23. Summer Rae

24. Nikki Bella

25. Sarah Logan

26. Lita

27. Mighty Molly

28. Ronda Rousey

29. Shotzi

30. Shayna Baszler

Order of Elimination

1. Melina by Sasha Banks

2. Kelly Kelly by Sasha Banks

3. Sasha Banks by Queen Zelina

4. Dana Brooke by Michelle McCool

5. Tamina by Natalya

6. Cameron by Sonya Deville

7. Sonya Deville by Naomi

8. Carmella by Rhea Ripley

9. Queen Zelina by Rhea Ripley

10. Aliyah by Charlotte Flair

11. Naomi by Sonya Deville

12. Ivory by Rhea Ripley

13. Michelle McCool by Mickie James

14. Summer Rae by Natalya

15. Alicia Fox by Nikki Bella

16. Sarah Logan by Nikki Bella

17. Liv Morgan by Brie Bella

18. Mickie James by Lita

19. Mighty Molly by Nikki A.S.H.

20. Nikki A.S.H. by Ronda Rousey

21. Nikki Bella by Brie Bella

22. Brie Bella by Ronda Rousey

23. Shotzi by Ronda Rousey

24. Natalya by Bianca Belair

25. Lita by Charlotte Flair

26. Rhea Ripley by Charlotte Flair

27. Shayna Baszler by Bianca Belair

28. Bianca Belair by Charlotte Flair

29. Charlotte Flair by Ronda Rousey

