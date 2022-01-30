wrestling / News

Highlights, Entrants and Elimination Order For 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble Match (Pics, Video)

January 29, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Royal Rumble Ronda Rousey Image Credit: WWE/Twitter

Ronda Rousey returned to WWE after three years at the Royal Rumble tonight and won the women’s Royal Rumble match, last eliminating Charlotte Flair. The match saw several surprise entrants, as well as many that were advertised. Rousey entered the match at #28 and eliminated four women. This ties her with Flair for most in the match. Rousey’s return was rumored over the past couple of days, with today’s reports indicating she was definitely in the match.

This was Rousey’s first Rumble appearance and first win.

You can follow along with our live coverage of the Royal Rumble here.

Order of Entry:
1. Sasha Banks
2. Melina
3. Tamina
4. Kelly Kelly
5. Aliyah
6. Liv Morgan
7. Queen Zelina
8. Bianca Belair
9. Dana Brooke
10. Michelle McCool
11. Sonya Deville
12. Natalya
13. Cameron
14. Naomi
15. Carmella
16. Rhea Ripley
17. Charlotte Flair
18. Ivory
19. Brie Bella
20. Mickie James
21. Alicia Fox
22. Nikki A.S.H.
23. Summer Rae
24. Nikki Bella
25. Sarah Logan
26. Lita
27. Mighty Molly
28. Ronda Rousey
29. Shotzi
30. Shayna Baszler

Order of Elimination
1. Melina by Sasha Banks
2. Kelly Kelly by Sasha Banks
3. Sasha Banks by Queen Zelina
4. Dana Brooke by Michelle McCool
5. Tamina by Natalya
6. Cameron by Sonya Deville
7. Sonya Deville by Naomi
8. Carmella by Rhea Ripley
9. Queen Zelina by Rhea Ripley
10. Aliyah by Charlotte Flair
11. Naomi by Sonya Deville
12. Ivory by Rhea Ripley
13. Michelle McCool by Mickie James
14. Summer Rae by Natalya
15. Alicia Fox by Nikki Bella
16. Sarah Logan by Nikki Bella
17. Liv Morgan by Brie Bella
18. Mickie James by Lita
19. Mighty Molly by Nikki A.S.H.
20. Nikki A.S.H. by Ronda Rousey
21. Nikki Bella by Brie Bella
22. Brie Bella by Ronda Rousey
23. Shotzi by Ronda Rousey
24. Natalya by Bianca Belair
25. Lita by Charlotte Flair
26. Rhea Ripley by Charlotte Flair
27. Shayna Baszler by Bianca Belair
28. Bianca Belair by Charlotte Flair
29. Charlotte Flair by Ronda Rousey

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Royal Rumble, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading