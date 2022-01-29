Join 411’s Live WWE Royal Rumble Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there everyone, and welcome to 411mania’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 Royal Rumble. I’m Robert Winfree and I’ll be your host for the evening. Traditionally the Rumble heralds the start of WrestleMania season, so tonight should be very informative about how that event will look. Tonight we’ve got two title matches when Brock Lesnar defends the WWE title against Bobby Lashley, and Universal champion Roman Reigns tries to extend his historic title reign against Seth Rollins. Odds are one of those champions loses to set up a title match between them, though there’s an outside shot we get Title vs. Title to headline Mania. The field for the women’s Royal Rumble is a bit open, there’s a ton of one off appearances set but if you’re trying to pick the actual winner you’ve got quite a few options to pick from. The men’s side is either the most open it’s been in years or the most restricted depending on what happens before the Rumble itself, if either Brock or Roman enters the Rumble it’s essentially a foregone conclusion they’re winning but absent those two you could make a pretty decent case for a lot of people. Filling out the card is a mixed tag team match when Edge and Beth Phoenix take on the Miz and Maryse, plus Becky Lynch defend the RAW women’s title against Doudrop. Alright, that’s enough previewing from me (but if you want the official preview for this event it’s right HERE), let’s get to the action.

